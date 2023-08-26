To vote for the Tulsa World’s Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Who is the Week 0 Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week?
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Dallas Dyer, Victory Christian
Sophomore RB had 13 carries for 188 yards and a TD in a 33-21 win at Cascia Hall.
Canyon Hindman, Pawhuska
Junior QB completed 10-of-12 passes for 294 yards and five TDs plus had two rushing touchdowns in an 82-0 win at Caney Valley.
Colton Howard, Sapulpa
Senior QB passed for 378 yards and accounted for eight TDs in a 64-54 loss at Sand Springs.
Easton Malone, Barnsdall
Junior RB/LB had 25 carries for 301 yards and four TDs plus five tackles with two for losses in a 74-46 win at Copan.
Cale Marley, Rejoice Christian
Junior QB accounted for 268 yards and five TDs in a 59-0 win over Cashion. Completed 8-of-9 passes for 188 yards and scored on both of his carries. On defense, had six tackles and an interception.
Hank Puckett, Bixby
Senior linebacker had 19 tackles, including 11 solos and two for losses in a 42-16 victory over Owasso.
Mason Torres, Lincoln Christian
Junior LB had 13 tackles in a 33-0 victory over Holland Hall.
Ashton Wright, Oologah
Senior RB had 21 carries for 239 yards and four TDs in a 56-20 win over Fort Gibson.