Dallas Dyer, Victory Christian: Sophomore RB had 13 carries for 188 yards and a TD in a 33-21 win at Cascia Hall.

Canyon Hindman, Pawhuska: Junior QB completed 10-of-12 passes for 294 yards and accounted for seven TDs in an 82-0 win at Caney Valley.

Colton Howard, Sapulpa: Senior QB passed for 378 and accounted for eight TDs in a 64-54 loss at Sand Springs.

Easton Malone, Barnsdall: Junior RB/LB had 25 carries for 301 yards and four TDs plus five tackles with two for losses in a in a 74-46 win at Copan.

Cale Marley, Rejoice Christian: Junior QB accounted for 268 yards and five TDs in a 59-0 win

Hank Puckett, Bixby: Senior LB had 19 tackles, including 11 solos and two for losses in a 42-16 victory over Owasso.

Mason Torres, Lincoln Christian: Junior LB had 13 tackles in a 33-0 victory over Holland Hall.

Ashton Wright, Oologah: Senior RB had 21 carries for 239 yards and four TDs in a 56-20 win over Fort Gibson..

