Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 7

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Jaiden Carroll, Jenks

Junior running back had 22 rushes for 179 yards and three TDs, plus two catches for 33 yards and a 27-yard kickoff return in a 35-14 win at 6AI No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe.

Triton Chandler, Victory Christian

Senior quarterback accounted for 312 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-7 win over 2A No. 3 Metro Christian.

Mason Coddington, Mounds

Junior QB completed 6-of-7 passes for 304 yards and five TDs in a 61-6 win over Konawa.

Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska

Senior WR had 14 receptions for 140 yards and three TDs in a 44-0 win over Oklahoma Union.

Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow