 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 7
0 Comments

Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 7

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

You voted:

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Jaiden Carroll, Jenks

Junior running back had 22 rushes for 179 yards and three TDs, plus two catches for 33 yards and a 27-yard kickoff return in a 35-14 win at 6AI No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe.

Triton Chandler, Victory Christian

Senior quarterback accounted for 312 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-7 win over 2A No. 3 Metro Christian.

Mason Coddington, Mounds

Junior QB completed 6-of-7 passes for 304 yards and five TDs in a 61-6 win over Konawa.

Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska

Senior WR had 14 receptions for 140 yards and three TDs in a 44-0 win over Oklahoma Union.

Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow

Senior RB had 21 rushes for 266 yards and two TDs in a 45-14 victory over Yukon.

Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall

Junior QB completed all 10 of his passes for 136 yards and five touchdowns -- tying a school record -- in a 49-7 win over Panama.

Reese Roller, Verdigris

Junior linebacker/RB had seven tackles, including four sacks and two other tackles for losses, and a TD run in a 48-6 win over Central.

Ethan Roush, Holland Hall

Senior WR/DB had four catches for 74 yards and two TDs, plus 12 tackles and picked off a pass in a 37-12 win at 3A No. 5 Berryhill.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News