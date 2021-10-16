Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 7

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Jaiden Carroll, Jenks
Junior running back had 22 rushes for 179 yards and three TDs, plus two catches for 33 yards and a 27-yard kickoff return in a 35-14 win at 6AI No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe.
Triton Chandler, Victory Christian
Senior quarterback accounted for 312 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-7 win over 2A No. 3 Metro Christian.
Mason Coddington, Mounds
Junior QB completed 6-of-7 passes for 304 yards and five TDs in a 61-6 win over Konawa.
Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska
Senior WR had 14 receptions for 140 yards and three TDs in a 44-0 win over Oklahoma Union.
Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow
Senior RB had 21 rushes for 266 yards and two TDs in a 45-14 victory over Yukon.
Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall
Junior QB completed all 10 of his passes for 136 yards and five touchdowns -- tying a school record -- in a 49-7 win over Panama.
Reese Roller, Verdigris
Junior linebacker/RB had seven tackles, including four sacks and two other tackles for losses, and a TD run in a 48-6 win over Central.
Ethan Roush, Holland Hall
Senior WR/DB had four catches for 74 yards and two TDs, plus 12 tackles and picked off a pass in a 37-12 win at 3A No. 5 Berryhill.