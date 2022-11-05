Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 10

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Tyrel Cloud, Wesleyan Christian

Junior QB rushed 12 times for 213 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 72-22 win against Coyle. Cloud completed 10-of-21 passes for 188 yards and three TDs, while also scoring on a 65-yard jet sweep. Added 10 tackles and recovered an onside kick.

Cale Marley, Rejoice Christian

Sophomore rushed 21 times for 326 yards and five TDs – three coming from 49+ yards – in the Eagles’ 77-30 win against Pawhuska. Completed 13-of-20 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Accumulated 10 tackles on defense.

Paul Glasscock, Vinita

Completed 15-of-16 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the Hornets’ 46-14 win against Salina. Added 65 yards and a TD on the ground. His 2,566 passing yards breaks a Vinita record for most in a season.

Ike Owens, Jenks

Completed 7-of-10 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans’ 38-35 win against Bixby. On the ground, Owens carried 12 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead TD for Jenks.

Marco Smith, Sapulpa

After returning from injury, the junior tailback garnered 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Chieftains’ 47-11 win against East Central.

Jino Boyd, Union

Caught four touchdown passes and finished with 14 receptions for 217 yards in the Redhawks’ 62-6 rout of Edmond North.

Judah Byrams, Victory Christian

Running back rushed 26 times for 148 yards and scored all five of Victory Christian’s touchdowns in a 34-22 win against Kiefer.

Connor Payne, Berryhill

Sophomore QB completed 19-of-24 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 41-8 win against Seminole.