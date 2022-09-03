Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 1

To vote for high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below at okprepsextra.com.

Voting ends at noon Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and OKPrepsExtra.com.

Paul Glasscock, Vinita

Senior quarterback went 26-of-32 for 394 yards and five touchdown throws in Vinita’s 35-14 win against Jay on Thursday night.

Dylan Piguet, Claremore Sequoyah

Senior running back had 12 carries for 229 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 63-18 win against Checotah. Piguet added another touchdown on a 23-yard reception and went 9-for-9 on PATs. He tallied eight tackles on defense.

John Reed, Pawhuska

Senior linebacker tallied 18 tackles and led a defense that allowed only 38 rushing yards in the Huskies’ 40-29 win against Cashion. Reed also played all 58 offensive snaps at guard Friday.

Bryce Ashlock, Union

Senior linebacker led a Redhawks defense that allowed only 198 total yards in their 28-7 win against Broken Arrow.

Camden Crooks, Cushing

Senior wide receiver scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff and finished the night with 204 all-purpose yards in the Tigers’ 62-30 victory against Bristow.

Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee

Sophomore quarterback finished with 313 passing yards and four touchdowns in the Roughers' 47-3 rout of Putnam City.

Luke Milligan, Lincoln Christian

Junior quarterback finished with 13 completions for 337 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 48-12 win against Jones.

Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

Senior quarterback completed 11-of-20 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns. He added 102 yards and three more touchdowns rushing.