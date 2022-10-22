Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 8

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Brayden Barber, Kiefer:

Senior receiver/linebacker caught three touchdown passes and had a Pick-6 in a 28-14 win at Beggs.

Emmanuel Crawford, Grove

Senior running back had 24 carries for 345 yards and four TDs in a 49-21 win at Collinsville.

Deyonn Bowler, Muskogee

Junior safety had two interceptions to lead the Roughers' defensive effort in a 30-6 win at Booker T. Washington.

Ike Owens, Jenks

Senior QB completed 12-of-16 passes for 239 yards and four TDs plus had a rushing TD to help lead the Trojans to their modern scoring record in a 90-9 win over Southmoore.

Dalton Person, Verdigris

Senior had six catches for 147 yards and two TDs in a 56-28 win at Jay.

Corey Rowland, Edison

Junior WR/DB had 12 catches for 183 yards and three TDs, including the winner with seven seconds left, plus had 10 tackles and two pass breakups in a 37-33 victory at Pryor.

Ethan Stites, Berryhill

Senior RB/LB had 13 Carries for 217 yards and five TDs, a 12-reception plus six tackles with a sack in a 63-36 win over Checotah.

Jayce Ward, Cascia Hall

Senior RB/LB had 14 carries for 104 yards with a TD, four catches for 101 yards plus three kickoff returns for 84 yards and eight tackles in a 56-22 win over Bristow.