Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 6

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Bill Knight Automotive High School Football Player of the Week Candidates
Lane Jackson, Adair
Senior wide receiver/defensive back had nine catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns, and also had nine tackles and two key interceptions in a 28-22 win at Sperry.
Chance Jordan, Beggs
Junior lineman scored on a Pick-6 and made two key defensive plays in the last two minutes in a 24-22 win at Class 2A No. 1 Metro Christian. Also averaged 45.8 yards on four punts with one inside the 20.
Solomon Morton, Rejoice Christian
Junior WR/DB had five catches for 87 yards and three touchdowns plus an 18-yard TD interception return in a 63-0 win over Claremore Sequoyah.
Jamond Silas, Central
Junior quarterback completed 21-of-30 passes for 405 yards as he accounted for five TDs in a 46-7 win over Mannford.
Micah Tease, B.T. Washington
Junior WR/DB had five catches for 98 yards and two TDs and forced a fumble with 1:05 left that sealed a 37-32 win at 6AII No. 4 Sand Springs.
Aidan Trimble, Oologah
Senior running back had 23 carries for 250 yards and two TDs in a 47-28 win at Miami.
Carson Trimble, Grove
Junior QB completed 15-of-20 passes as he accounted for 240 yards and three TDs, including the winner on a 1-yard run with 1:07 left in a 34-28 victory over 4A No. 7 Bristow.
Dylan White, Verdigris
Junior QB completed 15-of-20 passes for 330 yards and two TDs, and also rushed for two touchdowns in a 46-6 win over Inola.