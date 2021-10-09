Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 6

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Lane Jackson, Adair

Senior wide receiver/defensive back had nine catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns, and also had nine tackles and two key interceptions in a 28-22 win at Sperry.

Chance Jordan, Beggs

Junior lineman scored on a Pick-6 and made two key defensive plays in the last two minutes in a 24-22 win at Class 2A No. 1 Metro Christian. Also averaged 45.8 yards on four punts with one inside the 20.

Solomon Morton, Rejoice Christian