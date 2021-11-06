 Skip to main content
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 10
To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Beau Bertelli, Bixby

Senior linebacker/tight end had three catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns, a 30-yard TD interception return and two tackles in a 69-20 win at Booker T. Washington.

Camden Crooks, Cushing

Junior wide receiver/defensive back had nine catches for 232 yards and three TDs plus 10 tackles in a 35-16 win at Harrah.

Logan Hattaway, Claremore Sequoyah

Junior running back had 21 rushes for 254 yards and three TDs plus a 2-point conversion run in a 28-14 win at Adair.

Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska

Senior WR had seven catches for 132 yards and three TDs in the first half of a 62-0 win over Ketchum.

Easton Rogers, Lincoln Christian

Junior RB/LB had 111 total yards and four TDs plus nine tackles with one for a loss in a 55-14 win over Stigler.

Reese Roller, Verdigris

Junior LB/RB had 18 Tackles with four sacks and three QB hurries plus four rushes for 40 yards and two TDs in a 43-12 win at Vinita.

Eric Virgil, Hilldale

Senior RB had 22 carries for 282 yards, three catches for 52 yards and four TDs overall in a 49-46 win at Fort Gibson.

Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

Junior QB accounted for 402 yards and seven TDs in a 48-14 win at Sperry. Completed 18-of-23 passes for 242 yards and three TDs, plus had 12 rushes for 160 yards and four touchdowns.

