Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 10

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Beau Bertelli, Bixby

Senior linebacker/tight end had three catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns, a 30-yard TD interception return and two tackles in a 69-20 win at Booker T. Washington.

Camden Crooks, Cushing

Junior wide receiver/defensive back had nine catches for 232 yards and three TDs plus 10 tackles in a 35-16 win at Harrah.

Logan Hattaway, Claremore Sequoyah

Junior running back had 21 rushes for 254 yards and three TDs plus a 2-point conversion run in a 28-14 win at Adair.

Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska

Senior WR had seven catches for 132 yards and three TDs in the first half of a 62-0 win over Ketchum.