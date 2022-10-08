Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 6

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing

Senior quarterback completed 23-of-33 passes for 401 yards and three TDs in a 42-0 win over Wagoner.

Gage Gundy, Stillwater

Senior QB completed 22-of-31 passes for 310 yards and five TDs in a 58-7 victory at Sand Springs.

Parker Jenney, Holland Hall

Senior running back/linebacker had nine rushes for 164 yards, caught three passes for 42 yards, scored two TDs and threw a 2-point conversion pass in a 41-6 win at Dewey. Also had seven tackles with three sacks.

Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall

Senior QB completed 14-of-16 passes for 275 yards and four TDs, plus had a rushing TD and a 15-yard punt return in a 49-14 win over Jay.

DJ McKinney, Union

Senior RB had 19 carries for 191 yards and four TDs in a 42-28 win at Norman.

Na'Kylan Starks, Coweta

Senior QB connected for 18-of-26 passes as he accounted for 272 yards and five TDs in a 49-0 win over 5A No. 1 McAlester.

Ethan Stites, Berryhill

Senior RB/LB had seven carries for 154 yards and four TDs in a 70-6 win over Locust Grove. Also had a sack and scored on a fumble return.

Micah Tease, B.T. Washington

Senior wide receiver had five catches for 240 yards and three TDs, including a school-record 96-yarder in a 47-0 win over Tahlequah.