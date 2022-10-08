To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at
OkPrepsExtra.com.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 6
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on
OkPrepsExtra.com.
Senior quarterback completed 23-of-33 passes for 401 yards and three TDs in a 42-0 win over Wagoner.
Senior QB completed 22-of-31 passes for 310 yards and five TDs in a 58-7 victory at Sand Springs.
Parker Jenney, Holland Hall
Senior running back/linebacker had nine rushes for 164 yards, caught three passes for 42 yards, scored two TDs and threw a 2-point conversion pass in a 41-6 win at Dewey. Also had seven tackles with three sacks.
Senior QB completed 14-of-16 passes for 275 yards and four TDs, plus had a rushing TD and a 15-yard punt return in a 49-14 win over Jay.
Senior RB had 19 carries for 191 yards and four TDs in a 42-28 win at Norman.
Senior QB connected for 18-of-26 passes as he accounted for 272 yards and five TDs in a 49-0 win over 5A No. 1 McAlester.
Senior RB/LB had seven carries for 154 yards and four TDs in a 70-6 win over Locust Grove. Also had a sack and scored on a fumble return.
Micah Tease, B.T. Washington
Senior wide receiver had five catches for 240 yards and three TDs, including a school-record 96-yarder in a 47-0 win over Tahlequah.
Photos: Owasso sails to victory over Edmond North, 30-16
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Tariek Johnson runs the ball against Ben Walker(30) and Mason Hill(10) of Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Roman Graham pressures Pryce Bender of Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Blake Cherry(70), J'Kharri Thomas(23) and Dylan Thrower(48) tackle Ty Watts of Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Cason Hodges runs the ball against Jameson McGee(37) and Cal Reeder(13) of Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso quarterback Tyler Caviness is hoisted into the air after their win over Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Anthony Hills scores a touchdown against Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso stands for the playing of the alma mater after their win over Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Anthony Hills runs the ball against Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship stands for the playing of the alma mater after the Rams’ win over Edmond North on Friday in Owasso.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso senior Ella Karn reacts to being named Homecoming Queen before Owasso's football game against Edmond North Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso, Ok. King Cole Adams helps Karn put on her robe.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso senior Ella Karn puts on her robe after being named Homecoming Queen before Owasso's football game against Edmond North Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso, Ok. Helping Karn is Homecoming King Cole Adams.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso senior Ella Karn reacts to being named Homecoming Queen before Owasso's football game against Edmond North Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso, Ok. Karn's escort is Jonathan Bocanegra.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso Homecoming Queen Ella Karn is congratulated by Carson Fink after bering crowned Friday Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso senior Ella Karn reacts to being named Homecoming Queen before Owasso's football game against Edmond North Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso, Ok. Karn's escort is Jonathan Bocanegra.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Tariek Johnson runs the ball against Kai Simpson of Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Luke Harris of Owasso runs the ball against Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Tyler Caviness runs the ball against Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
An injured Owasso football player is wheeled off the field on a stretcher during their football game against Edmond North Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso takes the field for their football game against Edmond North Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Tyler Caviness runs the ball against Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Tariek Johnson runs the ball against Ben Walker(30) and Mason Hill(10) of Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Tyler Caviness runs the ball against Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edmond North vs. Owasso
Owasso's Cason Hodges runs the ball against Edmond North in their football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Owasso , Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
