Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 13

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing

Senior QB completed 16-of-24 passes for 335 yards and five touchdowns, and also had a rushing TD in a 56-14 win over Elk City.

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Senior QB completed 21-of-24 passes for 405 yards and five TDs, and also rushed for 41 yards in a 49-35 win over Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian.

Ayden Hamilton, Victory Christian

Junior QB accounted for 413 yards and four TDs plus threw for a pair of 2-point conversions in a 46-35 win over Chandler.

Luke Hasz, Bixby

Senior tight end had nine catches for 113 yards, including the go-ahead TD, in a 28-14 victory over Jenks.

Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner

Sophomore end had 12 tackles, including five for losses and one for a safety, in a 30-0 win over Poteau. Also had two catches for 41 yards and as a blocked graded out at 90%.

Mason Willingham, Owasso

Senior QB accounted for 303 yards and six TDs, including the winning 1-yard run in the sixth overtime for a 50-47 victory over 6AI top-ranked Union.

Gabe Winfield, Colcord

Junior QB/DB had 12 carries for 165 yards and five TDs, completed all eight of his passes for 152 yards and a TD, and had five tackles in a 48-6 win over Class A No. 1 Ringling.

Jaxon Woods, Hominy

Junior QB/DB connected on 10-of-13 passes as he accounted for 254 total yards and four TDs on offense, scored on a 60-yard punt return and had an interception on defense in a 46-13 win over Hooker.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World