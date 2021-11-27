To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below at OkPrepsExtra.com.
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 13
Maliek Bogard, Beggs
Senior end scored on a 45-yard interception return and helped lead a defensive effort that shut out Crossings Christian through three quarters in a 48-12 win.
Andrew Carney, Collinsville
Senior quarterback had 24 rushes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 win over MWC Carl Albert.
Khelil Deere, Eufaula
Senior WR/DB had seven receptions for 149 yards and three TDs plus had four interceptions on defense in a 31-14 victory at Oklahoma Christian School.
Erik McCarty, McAlester
Junior RB had 20 rushes for 203 yards and four TDs plus two catches for 74 yards in a 42-13 win over Lawton MacArthur.
Easton Rogers, Lincoln Christian
Junior RB had 14 carries for 128 yards and a TD in a 27-20 win over OKC Heritage Hall.
Jameson Ross, Dewar
Senior QB accounted for 395 yards and six TDs in an 86-52 win at Seiling.
Ethan Roush, Holland Hall
Senior QB/defensive back accounted for 301 yards and four TDs, had three tackles and a 23-yard interception return in a 35-6 win over Verdigris. Had 18 carries for 162 yards and completed 9-of-13 passes for 139 yards.
Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska
Senior defensive end had 19 tackles with three for losses and a forced interception in a 47-0 win at Elmore City-Pernell.