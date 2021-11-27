Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 13

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Maliek Bogard, Beggs

Senior end scored on a 45-yard interception return and helped lead a defensive effort that shut out Crossings Christian through three quarters in a 48-12 win.

Andrew Carney, Collinsville

Senior quarterback had 24 rushes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 win over MWC Carl Albert.

Khelil Deere, Eufaula

Senior WR/DB had seven receptions for 149 yards and three TDs plus had four interceptions on defense in a 31-14 victory at Oklahoma Christian School.

Erik McCarty, McAlester

Junior RB had 20 rushes for 203 yards and four TDs plus two catches for 74 yards in a 42-13 win over Lawton MacArthur.