To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 8
Bobby Belew, Pryor
Senior WR/DB had six receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns, a rushing TD and 11.5 tackles in a 36-21 win over Sapulpa.
Max Brown, Lincoln Christian
Senior quarterback completed 11-of-14 passes as he accounted for 351 yards and six TDs in a 55-13 victory over Checotah.
Mason Coddington, Mounds
Junior QB/DB completed 13-of-19 passes for 232 yards and three TDs plus a rushing touchdown in a 42-28 win at Stroud. On defense, he had three interceptions, returning one for a TD, and seven solo tackles.
Kirk Francis, Metro Christian
Junior QB completed 18-of-24 passes for 279 yards and three TDs in the first half of a 35-0 win at Morris.
Gage Hamm, Coweta
Senior QB completed 18-of-30 passes for 309 yards and four TDs in a 41-13 win at Shawnee.
Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow
Senior running back had 29 carries for 215 yards and three TDs, including the 18-yard winner with 1:07 left, in a 47-42 victory over 6AI No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe.
Jakeb Snyder, Bixby
Junior DB/WR had three interceptions plus two catches for 19 yards in the first half of a 56-14 win over Muskogee.
Dylan White, Verdigris
Junior QB was 17-of-21 passing as he accounted for 374 yards and six TDs in a 49-6 win at Mannford.