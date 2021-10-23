Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 8

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Bobby Belew, Pryor

Senior WR/DB had six receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns, a rushing TD and 11.5 tackles in a 36-21 win over Sapulpa.

Max Brown, Lincoln Christian

Senior quarterback completed 11-of-14 passes as he accounted for 351 yards and six TDs in a 55-13 victory over Checotah.

Mason Coddington, Mounds

Junior QB/DB completed 13-of-19 passes for 232 yards and three TDs plus a rushing touchdown in a 42-28 win at Stroud. On defense, he had three interceptions, returning one for a TD, and seven solo tackles.

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Junior QB completed 18-of-24 passes for 279 yards and three TDs in the first half of a 35-0 win at Morris.