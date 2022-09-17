To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 3
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing
Senior quarterback passed for 259 yards and six touchdowns, and had a rushing TD in a 54-3 victory over Berryhill.
Camden Crooks, Cushing
Senior receiver/defensive back had three touchdown catches and a 64-yard interception return against Berryhill.
Todd Drummond, Pawhuska
Senior QB completed 30-of-40 passes for 486 yards and accounted for six TDs in a 48-46 comeback win at Woodland
Kirk Francis, Metro Christian
Senior QB completed 30-of-40 passes for 355 yards and five TDs in a 41-21 win at Prairie Grove (Arkansas).
Gage Gundy, Stillwater
Senior QB accounted for 261 yards and three TDs in a 36-33 win over Norman.
Drache Marveggio, Verdigris
Senior linebacker had 22 tackles with two sacks in a 40-6 victory at Beggs.
Colton Sutton, Skiatook
Senior running back/linebacker had 18 carries for 221 yards and four TDs plus 10 tackles with a sack in a 47-13 win at Hale.
Carson Trimble, Grove
Senior QB passed for 196 yards and two TDs in a 28-20 win over Wagoner.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World