Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 14

Kale Charboneau, Wagoner

Sophomore QB accounted for 257 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-21 win over Cushing in the Class 4A final. Completed 16-of-33 passes for 147 yards and carried 26 times for 110 yards. Also had four tackles on defense.

Gunner Dozier, Gore

Rushed for 163 yards and three TDs in a 48-12 win over Hominy in the Class A semifinal.

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Senior QB completed 37-of-62 passes for a state playoff record 626 yards and five TDs in a 72-56 loss against Heritage Hall in the 3A final.

Dylan Hasz, Bixby

Senior DB/WR caught a 65-yard TD pass, had two interceptions and a pass breakup, and recovered an onside kick in a 69-6 win over Owasso in the 6AI final.

Connor Kirby, Bixby

Senior QB accounted for 291 yards and six first-half TDs against Owasso. Completed 16-of-25 passes for 205 yards and four TDs, and had 16 rushes for 86 yards.

Noah Roberts, Stillwater

Senior RB had 24 rushes for 198 yards in a 26-21 win over Choctaw in the 6AII final.

Julius Talley, Stillwater

Senior WR/DB had the tying TD catch, a pivotal interception that set up the go-ahead TD, and shared the game high with 12 tackles against Choctaw.

Ethan Muehlenweg, Wagoner

Senior kicked the winning 36-yard field goal as time expired against Cushing.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World