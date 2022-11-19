Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 12

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Jino Boyd, Union

Junior WR had five catches for 159 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-17 win over Broken Arrow.

Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian

Senior RB/DB had a 96-yard TD run, three catches for 36 yards and two TDs plus eight tackles with two interceptions in a 49-19 win over Cascia Hall.

Camden Crooks, Cushing

Senior WR/DB had seven receptions for 101 yards and two TDs, and also scored on two punt returns in a 48-7 win over Blanchard. On defense, had seven tackles plus a fumble recovery.

Connor Kirby, Bixby

Senior QB completed 16-of-17 passes for 245 yards and five TDs in a 63-0 win over Enid. Also had a 33-yard run.

Tyler Mitchell, Verdigris

Senior DB/WR had two interceptions, including a pick-6, six tackles and one reception for 15 yards in a 35-14 win over Perkins-Tryon.

Andrew Pursell, Jenks

Senior kicked four field goals, including the winner with 1:32 left, in a 34-31 victory at Mustang. Ignited a fourth-quarter rally with a 52-yard field goal.

Mason Willingham, Owasso

Senior QB accounted for 327 yards and three TDs in a 41-34 win at Norman North. Completed 15-of-21 passes for 177 yards and rushed 17 times for 150 yards.

Jaxon Woods, Hominy

Junior QB accounted for 408 yards and five TDs in a 56-6 win over Quapaw. Completed 8-of-11 passes for 203 yards and carried 12 times for 205 yards.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World