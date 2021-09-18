Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 3

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

CJ Brown, Beggs

Senior running back had 17 carries for 215 yards and two TDs in a 42-14 win over 2A No. 7 Chandler.

Emmanuel Crawford, Grove

Junior RB had 20 rushes for 270 yards and six TDs in a 57-34 victory at Pryor.

Camden Crooks, Cushing

Junior receiver had 10 catches for 164 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-14 win at 3A No. 8 Berryhill.

Kyron Downing, Vinita

Senior wide receiver/defensive back had a rushing TD, receiving TD, interception return for a TD, and scored on a 2-point conversion, and had two interceptions in the first half of a 32-0 win over Dewey.

Braylin Presley, Bixby