Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 3

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Who is the Week 3 Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week?
CJ Brown, Beggs
Senior running back had 17 carries for 215 yards and two TDs in a 42-14 win over 2A No. 7 Chandler.
Emmanuel Crawford, Grove
Junior RB had 20 rushes for 270 yards and six TDs in a 57-34 victory at Pryor.
Camden Crooks, Cushing
Junior receiver had 10 catches for 164 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-14 win at 3A No. 8 Berryhill.
Kyron Downing, Vinita
Senior wide receiver/defensive back had a rushing TD, receiving TD, interception return for a TD, and scored on a 2-point conversion, and had two interceptions in the first half of a 32-0 win over Dewey.
Braylin Presley, Bixby
Senior RB had 14 carries for 233 yards, six receptions, two punt returns for 23 yards and four TDs in a 42-14 win over 6AII No. 2 Stillwater.
Ty Pennington, Sand Springs
Senior quarterback completed 21-of-32 passes for a career-high 331 yards and five TDs in a 40-33 win at Arkansas 4A No. 1 Shiloh Christian.
John Mark Roller, Regent Prep
Freshman QB accounted for 537 yards and eight TDs in a 67-22 win over Oklahoma Bible. Completed 30-of-43 passes for 425 yards and 5 TDs, and had 15 carries for 112 yards and three TDs.
Fute Yang, Catoosa
Senior kicked three field goals, including the winning 38-yarder with 3:40 left in a 19-18 victory over Claremore.