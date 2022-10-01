Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 5

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Red Martel, Beggs

Senior running back rushed for 339 yards on 21 carries and six touchdowns in the Demons’ 72-46 win against Victory Christian. Martel also caught seven passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Karson Jinks, Miami

Senior quarterback rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns on 37 attempts in the Wardogs’ 19-18 win against McLain. He completed three passes for 31 yards, and on defense, he tallied three tackles for loss, a sack and nine tackles.

Johnie Caldwell, Memorial

Junior running back rushed for 247 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns in the Chargers’ 42-33 win against East Central. Caldwell also tallied 11 tackles on the defensive side.

Jakeb Snyder, Bixby

Senior cornerback accounted for two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the Spartans’ 80-0 win against Southmoore. Snyder also had a receiving touchdown.

Blake Green, Mounds

Sophomore quarterback completed 15-of-19 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns in Mounds’ 41-26 win against Savanna. Green also added 71 rushing yards and rushing touchdown in the win.

Luke Parish, Edison

Quarterback threw six touchdown passes in the first half of the Eagles’ 48-0 win against Hale.

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Senior quarterback passed for 408 yards and six touchdowns in the Patriots’ 63-28 win against Perkins-Tryon.

Luke Black, Jay

Junior fullback carried the ball 19 times for 237 yards and two touchdowns in Jay’s 66-27 win over Inola. Black also converted three two-point conversions in the win.

Other top performers

Tyson Williams, Bixby: Senior cornerback returned two punts for touchdowns in the Spartans’ 80-0 win against Southmoore. Williams finished with 171 punt return yards in the win, including a third return stopped at the 1-yard line.

Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian: Senior quarterback completed 16-of-24 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 42-34 win against Sequoyah (Claremore). Wilson also rushed 30 times for 148 yards and four scores.

Noah Roberts, Stillwater: Senior running back rushed for 155 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 38-6 win against Booker T. Washington.

Colton Sutton, Skiatook: Senior running back rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 28-14 win against Cleveland.

DJ McKinney, Union: Senior running back rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries in the Redhawks’ 61-3 win against Yukon.

Kayden McGee, Muskogee: Junior wide receiver caught three touchdown passes in the Roughers’ 61-0 win against Putnam City West. McGee caught four passes for 89 yards in the win.

Mason Mittasch, Verdigris: Complied 158 rushing yards on 24 carries in the Cardinals’ 28-6 win against Holland Hall. Mittasch rushed for a touchdown and tallied four receptions for 50 yards.

Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall: QB completed eight passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Lai also rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown.