Vinita's Kyron Downing wins District 3A-4 MVP award, commits to SEMO

Vinita's versatile Kyron Downing was announced Tuesday as the District 3A-4 most valuable player.
Downing committed to Southeast Missouri State on Monday night.
In 2021, Downing had 51 rushes for 464 yards and nine touchdowns, 48 receptions for 549 yards and seven TDs, returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns and had a kickoff return for a TD as he helped the Hornets reach the playoffs.
Holland Hall linebacker Zane Woodham, who had 162 tackles with 22.5 for losses to help the Dutch win the state title, was voted by district coaches as the defensive MVP. Berryhill's Chase Burke and Verdigris' Isiak Layton shared MVP honors on offense.
Burke rushed for 925 yards and nine TDs as the Chiefs reached the quarterfinals. Layton averaged 30.9 yards per catch on 20 receptions with five TDs as Verdigris reached the state semifinals.
Holland Hall's Tag Gross, Berryhill's Pat Harper and Verdigris' Travis East shared the coach-of-the-year award.
3A-4 ALL-DISTRICT
MVP: Kyron Downing, Vinita
Offensive MVPs: Chase Burke, Berryhill; Isiak Layton, Verdigris
Defensive MVP: Zane Woodham, Holland Hall
Offense
QB: Jaxon Waite, Berryhill
RB: Jace King, Inola; FB: Devin Phillips, Mannford; Dimitri Apostolides, Berryhill
WR: Ty'ionn Cox, Central; Ethan Moton, Berryhill
Center: Brian Tippett-pifer, Vinita; Cason Thomas, Inola
OL of the year: Davis Dotson, Berryhill
Guard: Ashton Pohl, Holland Hall; Brayden Phillips, Mannford
Tackle: Kaden Morgan, Jay; Nate Hoppes, Mannford; Alex McCalister, Verdrigris
Defense
Safety: Ethan Roush, Holland Hall; Evan Anderson, Verdigris
CB: NuNu Campbell, Holland Hall; Tucker Hunsacker, Mannford
ILB: Mike Stump, Verdigris; Jedd Barrett, Inola; Weston Fields, Berryhill
OLB: Caleb Hale, Mannford; Ayden Payton, Jay; Nick Jones, Holland Hall
DE: Jimmy Weilert, Verdigris; Demarco James, Central
Special teams
K/P: Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall
Special awards
Comeback: Jenson Meador, Verdigris
Injured: Tucker Ford, Inola
Purple Heart: Christian Jones, Inola
Coaches of the Year: Tag Gross, Holland Hall; Pat Harper, Berrryhill, Travis East, Verdigris