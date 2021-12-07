 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vinita's Kyron Downing wins District 3A-4 MVP award, commits to SEMO
0 Comments

Vinita's Kyron Downing wins District 3A-4 MVP award, commits to SEMO

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vinita High School football (copy)

Kyron Downing, the District 3A-4 MVP, made an impact this season on offense, defense and special teams.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Vinita's versatile Kyron Downing was announced Tuesday as the District 3A-4 most valuable player.

Downing committed to Southeast Missouri State on Monday night.

In 2021, Downing had 51 rushes for 464 yards and nine touchdowns, 48 receptions for 549 yards and seven TDs, returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns and had a kickoff return for a TD as he helped the Hornets reach the playoffs.

Holland Hall linebacker Zane Woodham, who had 162 tackles with 22.5 for losses to help the Dutch win the state title, was voted by district coaches as the defensive MVP. Berryhill's Chase Burke and Verdigris' Isiak Layton shared MVP honors on offense.

Burke rushed for 925 yards and nine TDs as the Chiefs reached the quarterfinals. Layton averaged 30.9 yards per catch on 20 receptions with five TDs as Verdigris reached the state semifinals.

Holland Hall's Tag Gross, Berryhill's Pat Harper and Verdigris' Travis East shared the coach-of-the-year award.

3A-4 ALL-DISTRICT

MVP: Kyron Downing, Vinita

Offensive MVPs: Chase Burke, Berryhill; Isiak Layton, Verdigris

Defensive MVP: Zane Woodham, Holland Hall

Offense

QB: Jaxon Waite, Berryhill

RB: Jace King, Inola; FB: Devin Phillips, Mannford; Dimitri Apostolides,  Berryhill

WR: Ty'ionn Cox, Central; Ethan Moton, Berryhill

Center: Brian Tippett-pifer, Vinita; Cason Thomas, Inola

OL of the year: Davis Dotson, Berryhill

Guard: Ashton Pohl, Holland Hall; Brayden Phillips, Mannford

Tackle: Kaden Morgan, Jay; Nate Hoppes, Mannford; Alex McCalister,  Verdrigris

Defense

Safety: Ethan Roush, Holland Hall; Evan Anderson, Verdigris

CB: NuNu Campbell, Holland Hall; Tucker Hunsacker, Mannford

ILB: Mike Stump, Verdigris; Jedd Barrett, Inola; Weston Fields, Berryhill

OLB: Caleb Hale, Mannford; Ayden Payton, Jay; Nick Jones, Holland Hall

DE: Jimmy Weilert, Verdigris; Demarco James, Central

Special teams

K/P: Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall

Special awards

Comeback: Jenson Meador, Verdigris

Injured: Tucker Ford, Inola

Purple Heart: Christian Jones, Inola

Coaches of the Year: Tag Gross, Holland Hall; Pat Harper, Berrryhill, Travis East, Verdigris

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert