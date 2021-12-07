Vinita's Kyron Downing wins District 3A-4 MVP award, commits to SEMO

Vinita's versatile Kyron Downing was announced Tuesday as the District 3A-4 most valuable player.

Downing committed to Southeast Missouri State on Monday night.

In 2021, Downing had 51 rushes for 464 yards and nine touchdowns, 48 receptions for 549 yards and seven TDs, returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns and had a kickoff return for a TD as he helped the Hornets reach the playoffs.

Holland Hall linebacker Zane Woodham, who had 162 tackles with 22.5 for losses to help the Dutch win the state title, was voted by district coaches as the defensive MVP. Berryhill's Chase Burke and Verdigris' Isiak Layton shared MVP honors on offense.

Burke rushed for 925 yards and nine TDs as the Chiefs reached the quarterfinals. Layton averaged 30.9 yards per catch on 20 receptions with five TDs as Verdigris reached the state semifinals.

Holland Hall's Tag Gross, Berryhill's Pat Harper and Verdigris' Travis East shared the coach-of-the-year award.

3A-4 ALL-DISTRICT

MVP: Kyron Downing, Vinita

Offensive MVPs: Chase Burke, Berryhill; Isiak Layton, Verdigris