Victory Christian stays alive for district title in 44-14 win over Sperry

SPERRY — The trio of Ayden Hamilton, Tot Chandler, and Judah Byrams fueled Victory Christian past Sperry 44-14 in a key District 2A-7 contest Thursday night at Herrington Field.

The Conquerors (5-3, 4-1) kept their hopes of a district title alive. Victory Christian hosts Kansas next week and closes out the regular season at Kiefer.

"We knew early on in the year that we had not peaked," said Victory Christian head coach Brett Smith. "We're starting to peak as we're going into the playoffs and that's all you can ask for."

The Pirates (4-4, 3-2) are still in good shape for a playoff spot. Sperry is home next week against Okmulgee and on the road for the regular season finale against Beggs.

Hamilton, a junior quarterback, completed 19-of-22 passes for 280 yards with three touchdown tosses and also had a rushing touchdown.

Chandler finished with seven catches for 158 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs. Byrams rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries, scored two touchdowns, and ran in a trio of 2-point attempts.

Victory Christian got its first score on a 69-yard connection between Hamilton and Chandler at the 7:14 mark of the first quarter.

Chandler caught the ball near midfield, broke a couple of tackles, and outran the defense down the left sideline on that touchdown.

Hamilton got his rushing touchdown from 42 yards out as he raced around the right end and straddled the sideline with 8:25 remaining in the second period.

Sperry answered on the ensuing possession. Quarterback Brady Benham finished things off on an 8-yard keeper with 3:14 left in the second quarter.

The Conquerors came right back though and got another touchdown pass from Hamilton, this one covering 21 yards to Michael Doctor with 36 seconds to play in the first half.

Two plays earlier while in punt formation, Doctor snagged a high snap with one hand and raced 21 yards on a fourth-and-11 at his own 46 yard line.

The Pirates responded on the opening drive of the second half. Benham eluded a fierce rush and Lane Wheeler got behind the secondary on a 58-yard connection just 96 seconds into the second half.

Victory Christian, however, got the momentum right back. Hamilton and Chandler hooked up again, this one covering 29 yards with 7:18 remaining in the third period on a third-and-11 play.

Sperry got to midfield on the ensuing possession, but the Conqueror defense forced an incomplete pass on fourth down at the 5:10 mark of the third quarter.

Byrams then punched in touchdown runs of five yards with 2:44 left in the third period and from a yard out 24 seconds into the frame for the final margin.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 44, SPERRY 14

Victory Christian;8;12;16;8;—;44

Sperry;0;7;7;0;—;14

VIC — Tot Chandler 69 pass from Ayden Hamilton (Judah Byrams run)

VIC — Hamilton 42 run (run failed)

SPE — Brady Benham 8 run (Stanley Rivas kck)

VIC — Michael Doctor 21 pass from Hamilton (run failed)

SPE — Lane Wheeler 58 pass from Benham (Rivas kick)

VIC— Chandler 29 pass from Hamilton (Byrams run)

VIC — Byrams 5 run (Byrams run)

VIC — Byrams 1 run (Byrams run) 11:36

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — VIC 24, SPE 9. Rushes-Yards — VIC 32-241, SPE 35-114. Comp-Att-Int — VIC 21-26-0, SPE 4-11-0. Passing Yards — VIC 295, SPE 61. Fumbles-Lost — VIC 3-2, SPE 1-1. Penalty Yards — VIC 8-65, SPE 1-15. Records — VIC (5-3, 4-1), SPE (4-4, 3-2). Total Yards — VIC 536, SPE 175. Punts-Avg. — VIC 1-29.0, SPE 5-26.4.