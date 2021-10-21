Victory Christian QB Triton Chandler just needed a little confidence

“He’s gotten over that hump and is on fire right now,” Cherry said. “He’s just coming out and having fun and playing at a high level.”

Chandler passed for three TDs and ran for two against Metro. Cherry was just as impressed with the decisions Chandler made. Early in the game, he changed into a play that Solomon Byrams broke for a 79-yard TD run. A later audible led to Chandler’s 42-yard TD pass to Josh Udoumoh.

Chandler has played quarterback for most of his three years since moving from Grove when his mother, Gerri, was hired by the school as a science teacher. Today, she is Victory’s assistant superintendent.

But his transformation started in his junior season when Ben Palmer arrived as the Conquerors’ third head coach in four years. And it started in most unlikely fashion, with a disastrous 48-20 loss to Cascia Hall in the 2020 opener.

With Chandler and current senior teammate Luke Freeman trading out at quarterback against the Commandos, Victory coughed up eight turnovers.

“It was just a situation where neither of us could get into any kind of rhythm,” Chandler said.