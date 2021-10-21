Victory Christian QB Triton Chandler just needed a little confidence

Apparently, all Victory Christian quarterback Triton Chandler needed was permission to make a mistake once in a while. The rest of the package was there.
“My sophomore year, I probably got too nervous,” he said. “I’d get into that mindset that says, 'Don’t mess up, don’t mess up, don’t mess up.’”
It all seems like ancient history now. Relaxed and confident, the 6-foot-2 senior is playing some of the best football of his career.
That was evident last week when he accounted for 312 yards and five touchdowns, helping lead an unthinkable 62-7 blowout of Class 2A defending champion Metro Christian.
“Honestly, everyone in our locker room knew we were gonna win, but I don’t think anybody expected it to be like that.”
The win vaulted the Conquerors into the 2A rankings at No. 5 and made Chandler the staff choice as Tulsa World player of the week, presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
Victory (5-2) hosts Okmulgee at 7 p.m. Friday and will return home in two weeks for a game with Beggs that likely will decide the District 2A-7 championship.
Smart, strong and fast, Chandler has all the tools to be a great quarterback, coach Dustin Cherry said, but fear of failure was causing him to be inconsistent in the past.
“He’s gotten over that hump and is on fire right now,” Cherry said. “He’s just coming out and having fun and playing at a high level.”
Chandler passed for three TDs and ran for two against Metro. Cherry was just as impressed with the decisions Chandler made. Early in the game, he changed into a play that Solomon Byrams broke for a 79-yard TD run. A later audible led to Chandler’s 42-yard TD pass to Josh Udoumoh.
Chandler has played quarterback for most of his three years since moving from Grove when his mother, Gerri, was hired by the school as a science teacher. Today, she is Victory’s assistant superintendent.
But his transformation started in his junior season when Ben Palmer arrived as the Conquerors’ third head coach in four years. And it started in most unlikely fashion, with a disastrous 48-20 loss to Cascia Hall in the 2020 opener.
With Chandler and current senior teammate Luke Freeman trading out at quarterback against the Commandos, Victory coughed up eight turnovers.
“It was just a situation where neither of us could get into any kind of rhythm,” Chandler said.
But Palmer had seen enough. The following week, he decided on Chandler as his starter and the athletic Freeman — a receiver/free safety committed to Bucknell University of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania — as the quarterback of his defense.
“I told (Chandler) I didn’t care if he threw 10 interceptions, he was going to be my guy moving forward, and I told (Freeman) to fly to the ball and make plays,” Palmer said. “Our team goes as those two guys go.”
To date, Chandler has accounted for 1,639 yards and 17 TDs, and Freeman has caught half of Chandler’s 10 TD passes in 2021 and totals 51 tackles.
The week after the Cascia Hall loss, Chandler passed for 350 yards, rushed for 240 and accounted for six TDs in a wild, shootout loss to then-Class A No. 1 Pawhuska.
Nobody wanted to lose that game, but Chandler was encouraged. The Conquerors won six of their final nine games of 2020 and reached the third round of the playoffs. The strong finish led to a strong offseason. At a team lock-in, the players bared their souls and learned to trust each other.
“I think it really helped us,” Chandler said. "It's hard to give up your whole body for people you don't even know."
Chandler especially trusts an offensive line that enables him to sit in the pocket for four or five seconds, scanning the field for open receivers.
Ethan Alter, Kyle Covington, James Garrett, Gregg Iser, Carson Lindsey, Jayelyn Robinson and Jonas Stafford are leaders for a unit that enables the Conquerors to average more than 400 yards per game.