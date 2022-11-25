Victory Christian pushes past Chandler 46-35 behind Hamilton, Byrams

EDMOND — Whenever Victory Christian needed a big play Friday night, quarterback Ayden Hamilton somehow was involved.

Hamilton rushed for a team-high 178 yards and three touchdowns while passing for two more to fuel the No. 5 Conquerors to a 46-35 victory against Chandler in a Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game at Wolves Stadium on the Edmond Santa Fe High School campus.

With the victory, Victory Christian (10-3), winners of eight straight, will advance to meet No. 2 OKC Millwood (12-1) in the semifinals next Friday at a time and location to be determined.

The Conquerors, with Hamilton rushing for a pair of scores — including a 90-yarder — and tossing a 19-yard TD pass to Michael Doctor in the final seconds of the second quarter, held a comfortable 28-7 advantage at halftime.

But the unranked Lions (9-4), seeking their third state title, erupted for 21 points in the third quarter to close within 34-28 entering the fourth period.

“We had a great way to be able to practice and I just love the way my team kept its composure and just stuck in the game and took the ‘W’,” a hoarse Hamilton said following the game.

Hamilton amassed his 178 yards on the ground on only 13 rushes while hitting on 18 of 28 passes for 235 yards.

Doctor, who like Hamilton is a member of the Conquerors’ varsity basketball team, hauled in 12 of Hamilton’s passes for a game-high 161 yards and his first-half touchdown.

“We’ve been great friends for a long time and I think it’s just built from that,” Hamilton said about the chemistry with his gridiron teammate. “Just working with him all year and it’s developed from that.”

On defense, Doctor came up with a pair of interceptions, including a fourth-down pick in the game’s final minute that sealed the victory.

After Chandler closed to within 34-28 on a 25-yard touchdown run by quarterback Alec Jackson, the Conquerors answered, thanks to a huge fourth-down conversion.

Facing a fourth-and-19 at the Chandler 31-yard line, Hamilton found Tot Chandler open along the right sideline for a 25-yard completion.

One play later, Hamilton went the final six yards on a keeper around the left side to up Victory’s lead to 40-28 with 8:26 to play.

But the Lions’ Casmen Hill returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to make it a 40-35 contest.

The Conquerors then went on a game-defining 16-play, 62-yard scoring drive that chewed up more than seven minutes.

Victory converted two key fourth downs in the march. On one, Hamilton rushed for eight yards on a fourth-and-two from the Lions’ 11-yard line.

Then with the Conquerors just inches from the goal line on fourth down and less than 90 seconds to play, a procedure penalty — one of Victory’s 13 infractions on the night — moved the ball back to the 6-yard line.

But Hamilton, on a bootleg, managed to evade a Lions linebacker in the backfield — twice pirouetting to avoid being tackled — before somehow finding Chandler in the end zone for a clinching TD pass with 1:18 to go.

“Ayden is a leader; he’s only a junior,” Victory Christian Head Coach Brett Smith said. “He’s been to a state semifinal before with a different school that he played for. So, that’s good that he’s been here before. He’s been on a big stage before and I think that really helped him tonight.”

Tailback Judah Byrams finished with 144 yards rushing on a game-high 27 carries, tallying a 53-yard scamper in the first half and a 27-yard burst in the third quarter.

Buoyed by Byrams and Hamilton, Victory — in search of its first gold ball on the gridiron — ended up with 308 yards rushing and 543 yards in total offense.

Hill led all rushers with 194 yards on 24 carries.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 46, CHANDLER 35

Victory Christian;6;22;6;12;--;46

Chandler;7;0;21;7;--;35

CH — Jackson 1 run (Miller kick)

VC — Byrams 57 run (run failed)

VC — Hamilton 1 run (Taylor from Hamilton)

VC — Hamilton 90 run (Brown from Hamilton)

VC — Doctor 19 pass from Hamilton (run failed)

CH — Hill 5 run (kick failed)

CH — Nation 40 pass from Jackson (Nation from Jackson)

VC — Byrams 27 run (run failed)

CH — Jackson 25 run (Miller kick)

VC — Hamilton 6 run (pass failed)

CH — Hill 95 kickoff return (Miler kick)

VC — Chandler 6 pass from Hamilton (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: VC 20, CH 14; Rushes-Yards: VC 45-308, CH 39-265; Comp-Att-Int: VC 18-28-2, CH 3-14-2; Passing Yards: VC 235, CH 72; Fumbles-Lost: VC 3-2, CH 0-0; Penalty Yards: VC 13-115, CH 5-35; Total Yards: VC 543, CH 337; Punts-Avg: VC 0; CH 2-35.0.