Victory Christian enters Class 2A rankings at No. 5 after routing Metro
Victory Christian vs Metro Christian (copy)

Victory Christian’s Triton Chandler accounted for 312 yards and six TDs against Metro Christian on Thursday.

 Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World file

Video courtesy of FOX23

Tulsa World rankings

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Jenks (1);6-1

2.;Union (2);6-1

3.;Owasso (3);6-1

4.;Broken Arrow (5);4-3

5.;Edmond Santa Fe (4);4-3

6. Norman North (6);5-2

7.;Moore (7);5-2

8.;Mustang (8);4-3

9.;Yukon (9);2-5

10.;Norman (--);3-4

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);7-0

2.;Choctaw (2);5-2

3.;B.T. Washington (3);6-1

4.;Sand Springs (4);5-2

5.;Del City (5);6-1

6.;Stillwater (6);5-2

7.;Edmond Deer Creek (7);6-1

8.;Midwest City (8);4-3

9.;Lawton (9);3-4

10.;Ponca City (--);3-4

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Collinsville (1);7-0

2.;McAlester (2);7-0

3.;MWC Carl Albert (4);5-2

4.;Lawton MacArthur (5);7-0

5.;Ardmore (6);7-0

6.;Coweta (3);6-1

7.;OKC McGuinness (7);3-3

8.;Guthrie (8);6-1

9.;Pryor (10);6-1

10.;Noble (9);5-2

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Tuttle (1);7-0

2.;Cushing (2);6-1

3.;Clinton (3);6-1

4.;Poteau (4);6-1

5.;Grove (5);7-0

6.;Bethany (6);6-1

7.;Bristow (7);5-2

8.;Wagoner (8);5-2

9.;Fort Gibson (9);6-1

10.;Elk City (10);6-1

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Holland Hall (1);7-0

2.;Lincoln Christian (2);8-0

3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);7-0

4.;Stigler (7);6-1

5.;Berryhill (5);5-2

6.;Verdigris (8);6-1

7.;Seminole (6);6-1

8.;Perkins-Tryon (--);5-2

9.;Kingfisher (4);5-2

10.;Sulphur (10);5-2

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Washington (1);7-0

2.;Beggs (2);6-1

3.;Marlow (4);7-0

4.;Okla. Chr. School (5);7-0

5.;Victory Christian (--);5-2

6.;Vian (6);6-1

7.;Eufaula (7);6-1

8.;Rejoice Christian (9);5-2

9.;Bethel (10);6-1

10.;Antlers (--);7-0

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);7-0

2.;Cashion (2);6-1

3.;Gore (3);7-0

4.;Hooker (4);7-0

5.;Okemah (5);7-0

6.;Fairview (6);7-0

7.;Wayne (7);7-0

8.;Mooreland (8);6-0

9.;Tonkawa (10);6-1

10.;Pawhuska (--);5-2

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Laverne (1);5-0

2.;Dewar (3);8-0

3.;Davenport (4);7-0

4.;Regent Prep (5);6-1

5.;Pioneer P-V (6);5-1

6.;Velma-Alma (7);7-0

7.;Balko-Forgan (10);6-1

8.;Shattuck (2);5-1

9.;Garber (8);6-1

10. Summit Christian (9);6-1

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Mt. View-Gotebo (1);7-0

2.;Timberlake (2);7-0

3.;Waynoka (3);6-1

4.;Tyrone (4);5-1

5.;Maud (7);6-1

6.;Bluejacket (8);*5-2

7.;Sasakwa (6);5-1

8.;Maysville (5);5-2

9.;Wesleyan Chr. (10);5-2

10.;Oaks (--);5-2

*Forfeited two wins

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

