Victory Christian enters Class 2A rankings at No. 5 after routing Metro

Tulsa World rankings
Class 6AI
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Jenks (1);6-1
2.;Union (2);6-1
3.;Owasso (3);6-1
4.;Broken Arrow (5);4-3
5.;Edmond Santa Fe (4);4-3
6. Norman North (6);5-2
7.;Moore (7);5-2
8.;Mustang (8);4-3
9.;Yukon (9);2-5
10.;Norman (--);3-4
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Bixby (1);7-0
2.;Choctaw (2);5-2
3.;B.T. Washington (3);6-1
4.;Sand Springs (4);5-2
5.;Del City (5);6-1
6.;Stillwater (6);5-2
7.;Edmond Deer Creek (7);6-1
8.;Midwest City (8);4-3
9.;Lawton (9);3-4
10.;Ponca City (--);3-4
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Collinsville (1);7-0
2.;McAlester (2);7-0
3.;MWC Carl Albert (4);5-2
4.;Lawton MacArthur (5);7-0
5.;Ardmore (6);7-0
6.;Coweta (3);6-1
7.;OKC McGuinness (7);3-3
8.;Guthrie (8);6-1
9.;Pryor (10);6-1
10.;Noble (9);5-2
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Tuttle (1);7-0
2.;Cushing (2);6-1
3.;Clinton (3);6-1
4.;Poteau (4);6-1
5.;Grove (5);7-0
6.;Bethany (6);6-1
7.;Bristow (7);5-2
8.;Wagoner (8);5-2
9.;Fort Gibson (9);6-1
10.;Elk City (10);6-1
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Holland Hall (1);7-0
2.;Lincoln Christian (2);8-0
3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);7-0
4.;Stigler (7);6-1
5.;Berryhill (5);5-2
6.;Verdigris (8);6-1
7.;Seminole (6);6-1
8.;Perkins-Tryon (--);5-2
9.;Kingfisher (4);5-2
10.;Sulphur (10);5-2
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Washington (1);7-0
2.;Beggs (2);6-1
3.;Marlow (4);7-0
4.;Okla. Chr. School (5);7-0
5.;Victory Christian (--);5-2
6.;Vian (6);6-1
7.;Eufaula (7);6-1
8.;Rejoice Christian (9);5-2
9.;Bethel (10);6-1
10.;Antlers (--);7-0
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Ringling (1);7-0
2.;Cashion (2);6-1
3.;Gore (3);7-0
4.;Hooker (4);7-0
5.;Okemah (5);7-0
6.;Fairview (6);7-0
7.;Wayne (7);7-0
8.;Mooreland (8);6-0
9.;Tonkawa (10);6-1
10.;Pawhuska (--);5-2
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Laverne (1);5-0
2.;Dewar (3);8-0
3.;Davenport (4);7-0
4.;Regent Prep (5);6-1
5.;Pioneer P-V (6);5-1
6.;Velma-Alma (7);7-0
7.;Balko-Forgan (10);6-1
8.;Shattuck (2);5-1
9.;Garber (8);6-1
10. Summit Christian (9);6-1
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Mt. View-Gotebo (1);7-0
2.;Timberlake (2);7-0
3.;Waynoka (3);6-1
4.;Tyrone (4);5-1
5.;Maud (7);6-1
6.;Bluejacket (8);*5-2
7.;Sasakwa (6);5-1
8.;Maysville (5);5-2
9.;Wesleyan Chr. (10);5-2
10.;Oaks (--);5-2
*Forfeited two wins