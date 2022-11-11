Verdigris shuts down Berryhill 28-0 behind defense, Caden Parnell's running

VERDIGRIS — Caden Parnell and a stout defense lifted fourth-ranked Verdigris to a 28-0 shutout over Berryhill in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night.

The Cardinals (10-1) will host Perkins-Tryon in the quarterfinals next Friday. The Demons also blanked their first-round opponent Marlow 49-0 in the first round.

Berryhill finished 5-5 on the season.

Parnell gained 208 yards on 30 carries and scored three touchdowns. The defense surrendered just 160 total yards and eight first downs and came up with numerous big stops.

Verdigris led 7-0 at the half but opened the second half with an impressive 11-play, 80-yard march. Parnell finished things off with a 6-yard run at the 9:06 mark of the third quarter.

Parnell was responsible for all 80 yards on the drive. He rushed for 57 and had a key 23-yard pass to Tyler Mitchell

Parnell then punched it again from 23 yards out with 4:53 to play. He had several big carries earlier in the drive thanks to strong blocking from Reese Roller and his offensive line.

Mason Mittasch then found the end zone on a 16-yard run around the left side with 1:32 remaining for the final margin.

"Our offensive line did a fantastic job," said Verdigris head coach Travis East. "They did a great job of blocking the whole time. I can't say enough about them."

The Verdigris defense had a couple of big stands in the third period. Tripp Fuller, who nearly had a couple of interceptions earlier, finally got a turnover when he recovered a fumble near midfield at the 5:29 mark.

Berryhill then moved deep into Cardinal territory, but eventually was turned away after an incomplete pass on fourth down at the 12-yard line with 1:11 left in the third.

"Every position on our defense played great the whole game," East said. "I couldn't be more proud of those guys."

Verdigris opening the scoring courtesy of a 7-yard touchdown run from Parnell with 2:57 remaining in the first quarter.

The first half was for the most part a defensive struggle although both teams had opportunities.

The Cardinals had another good drive going early in the second period, but it ended when Trent Moss recovered a fumble for Berryhill at his own 46-yard line at the 9:38 mark.

The Chiefs had another chance after Hunter Waits intercepted a pass at the Verdigris 39 yard line with 2:55 left in the first half.

The Cardinals came up big again on defense though and took over at their own 34 after forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down 99 seconds later.

Roller had a key moment during that sequence when he dropped Dalton Barrington for a 10-yard loss on the third-down play.

Verdigris moved down the field mainly behind some key runs from Parnell. The Berryhill defense, however, forced an incomplete pass on the final play of the half.

The Cardinals appeared to have scored with 11 seconds to go in the half, but a holding penalty wiped it out.

Verdigris took control in the second half thanks in large part to the big drive at the start. The excellent defense throughout was big as well.

VERDIGRIS 28, BERRYHILL 0

Berryhill;0;0;0;0;—;0

Verdigris;7;0;7;14;—;28

VER — Caden Parnell 7 run (Louie Carlson kick) 2:57 q1

VER — Parnell 6 run (Carlson kick) 9:06 q3

VER — Parnell 23 run (Carlson kick) 4:53 q4

VER — Mason Mittasch 16 run (Carlson kick) 1:32 q4

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — BER 8, VER 15. Rushes-Yards — BER 37-58, VER 51-269. Comp-Att-Int — BER 9-21-0, VER 2-8-1. Passing Yards — BER 102, VER 22. Fumbles-Lost — BER 1-1, VER 1-1. Penalty Yards — BER 7-62, VER 4-40. Records — BER 5-5, VER 10-1. Total Yards — BER 160, VER 291. Punts-Avg. — BER 4-30.0, VER 3-39.0.