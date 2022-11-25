Verdigris sees season end with 41-20 loss to Heritage Hall in 3A semis

PRAGUE — No. 3 Heritage Hall eliminated No. 4 Verdigris, 41-20, in a 3A semifinal Friday night at Prague High School.

Heritage Hall receiver Jordyn Harris and quarterback Andy Bass pushed the Chargers (12-1) to a pair of first-quarter touchdowns. After Harris returned the opening kickoff 60 yards, Bass hit Cooper Cookson for a 9-yard score.

Caden Parnell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for Verdigris, but Bass connected with Harris on a 30-yard touchdown to give Heritage Hall a 13-6 lead. Two possessions later, Harris caught an interception and followed by catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Bass to put the Chargers ahead 20-6.

“We tried to prep for him (Bass) all week. Of course, you can’t match that in a scout-team offense,” Verdigris coach Travis East said. “He’s a good football player, and we tried to make some plays and missed some plays on him.”

Verdigris (11-2) took over possession from the Heritage Hall 33 after a Chargers fumble early in the second quarter.

Senior quarterback Dylan White hit junior Tyler Willis for a 29-yard touchdown completion to capitalize on the turnover. The Cardinals later had an opportunity to tie the game following a Willis interception but were forced to punt.

The Chargers drove downfield in the second-quarter clock until, as the clock expired, Bass extended the ball over the goal line on third down for a 2-yard touchdown to retake a 27-13 lead going into the half.

“We were hoping we could get a big momentum swing right there and get a stop,” East said. “We had it close. We made some plays down there from the 2-yard line … When you only need a yard, all he had to do was fall forward. That was a huge play.”

Bass threw his fourth touchdown of the night to Liam Burton for 7 yards, extending the Chargers’ lead to 34-13 early in the third quarter.

White and the Cardinals responded on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Person on fourth-and-6 to score the Cardinals’ final touchdown. Altogether, Person accounted for 65 receiving yards on the drive after, earlier in the quarter, the senior dropped a crucial pass on third down to force a Verdigris punt.

“Dalton has made a lot of plays for us over four years. It (the drop) doesn’t shake our trust in him, and we knew he’d go make another big play and he did,” East said. “He made several big plays there and did a great job. We’re really proud of Dalton and the rest of these seniors.”

East retired 17 seniors Friday night as the 2022 class left the field as the winningest class in Verdigris football history. Led by White, linebacker Reese Roller and tailback Caden Parnell, the Cardinals went 41-9 with two district championships.

“They’re an unbelievable group … If we had won this and gone on to next week, it still wouldn’t have been enough games with them,” East said. “There’s 17 of them and four managers, and they’re not only fantastic players, but they’re fantastic human beings. … They mean so much to me and the rest of our coaching staff and this community.”

Heritage Hall advances to the 3A championship game at 7 p.m Thursday, where the Chargers will meet No. 2 Metro Christian at UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium. Metro defeated No. 1 Lincoln Christian 49-35 Friday night.

HERITAGE HALL 41, VERDIGRIS 20

Heritage Hall 20 7 7 7 — 41

Verdigris 6 7 7 — 20

HH — Cooper Cookson 9 pass from Andy Bass (kick blocked)

VC — Caden Parnell 1 run (kick missed)

HH — Jordyn Harris 30 pass from Bass (Cal Welker kick)

HH — Harris 26 pass from Bass (Welker kick)

VC — Tyler Willis 29 pass from Dylan White (Louie Carlson kick)

HH — Bass 2 run (Welker kick)

HH — Liam Burton 7 pass from Bass (Welker kick)

VC — Dalton Person 15 pass from White (Carlson kick)

HH — River Faulkner 58 run (Welker kick)

First Downs: HH 23, VC 15; Rushes-Yards: HH 32-221, VC 33-109; Comp-Att-Int: HH 17-33-1, VC 16-29-1; Passing Yards: HH 208, VC 162; Fum-Lost: HH 2-2, VC 1-1; Total Yards: HH 429, VC 271; Penalty Yards: HH 1-10, VC 2-11; Punts-Avg: VC 5-35.8, HH 0-0.0.