Upset of the week: Eufaula 31, OCS 14

Eufaula 31, Oklahoma Christian School 14

Khelil Deere filled up the stat sheet Friday night in Edmond. But he was quick to divert any credit.

“It feels really good to get all those interceptions,” Eufaula’s senior defensive back said following the Class 2A quarterfinal victory. “But I gotta give props to the D-line; they gave great pressure towards the quarterback to set me up for my four interceptions.”

That’s right, four interceptions.

The Ironhead defense made life miserable for No. 3 Oklahoma Christian School.

Meanwhile, Deere hauled in seven receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns on offense. The wideout caught a 16-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter. Deere then caught scoring receptions of 13 and 72 yards to put Eufaula in front for good in the second quarter.

“They both felt really good, just knowing you doing your job and putting your team in a good position to win a ball game,” Deere said of his production on both sides of the ball. “It felt really great just knowing your team and coaches believe in you to make a play every time the ball is in your hands, and I just thank them for that.”