ALL-WORLD RANKINGS QUARTERBACKS
1. Shaker Reisig
Union, 6-2, 190, Jr.
Completed 184-of-248 passes for 2,631 yards and 26 TDs in his first season with the Redhawks. Has a career record of 21-1 as a starter after going 11-0 for 6AI state champion Jenks in 2021. Career totals: 280-of-389 passes for 4,203 yards and 40 TDs.
2. Jamarian Ficklin
Muskogee, 6-2, 190, Jr.
Connected on 156-of-243 passes for 2,803 yards and 38 TDs to lead the Roughers to the 6AII semifinals last year. Rushed for 308 yards and six TDs. Career totals: 304-of-502 passes for 5,157 yards and 60 TDs. Has offers from Tulsa and UNLV.
3. Jaxon Woods
Hominy, 5-10, 170, Sr.
In 2022, accounted for 4,071 yards and 55 TDs to help lead the Bucks to a 13-1 record and Class A semifinal berth. Completed 141-of-207 passes for 2,146 yards and 22 TDs. As a rusher, had 179 carries for 1,925 yards and 33 touchdowns. Also scored on five punt returns. An All-World defensive player of the year finalist, had 75 tackles and eight interceptions with three TDs.
4. Kale Charboneau
Wagoner, 6-0, 215, Jr.
Passed for 2,082 yards and 18 TDs as he completed 167-of-165 passes. Also rushed for 609 yards and 11 TDs. Led a masterful game-winning drive in the final five minutes of the 4A state final. At linebacker, had 92 tackles with 17 for losses, five sacks and two interceptions.
5. Colton Howard
Sapulpa, 6-2, 200, Sr.
Passed for 2,300 yards and 31 TDs last season to lead the Chieftains to a 5A playoff berth.
6. JohnMark Roller
Regent Prep, 6-1, 190, Jr.
Completed 137-of-203 passes for 2,437 yards and 34 TDs to lead the Rams to the Class B quarterfinals. Also rushed for 1,136 yards and 25 TDs.
7. Luke Milligan
Lincoln Christian, 6-2, 185, Sr.
Produced 3,469 yards and 40 TDs on 205-of-288 passing in his first season as the starter for the Bulldogs, who reached the 3A semifinals.
8. Cale Marley
Rejoice Christian, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Was stellar in the final 3 ½ regular-season games while filling in for injured Chance Wilson last year as he completed 38-of-51 passes and accounted for 1,314 yards and 25 TDs. On defense, had 73 tackles and three interceptions.
9. Ayden Hamilton
Victory Christian, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Completed 70% of his passes and threw for 24 TDs in his first season at Victory after starting for Beggs in 2021.
10. Owen Jones
Jenks, 6-1, 195, Jr.
Moved to Jenks after completing 169-of-259 passes for 2,091 yards and 18 TDs for Broken Arrow last year.