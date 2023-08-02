Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ALL-WORLD RANKINGS QUARTERBACKS

1. Shaker Reisig

Union, 6-2, 190, Jr.

Completed 184-of-248 passes for 2,631 yards and 26 TDs in his first season with the Redhawks. Has a career record of 21-1 as a starter after going 11-0 for 6AI state champion Jenks in 2021. Career totals: 280-of-389 passes for 4,203 yards and 40 TDs.

2. Jamarian Ficklin

Muskogee, 6-2, 190, Jr.

Connected on 156-of-243 passes for 2,803 yards and 38 TDs to lead the Roughers to the 6AII semifinals last year. Rushed for 308 yards and six TDs. Career totals: 304-of-502 passes for 5,157 yards and 60 TDs. Has offers from Tulsa and UNLV.

3. Jaxon Woods

Hominy, 5-10, 170, Sr.

In 2022, accounted for 4,071 yards and 55 TDs to help lead the Bucks to a 13-1 record and Class A semifinal berth. Completed 141-of-207 passes for 2,146 yards and 22 TDs. As a rusher, had 179 carries for 1,925 yards and 33 touchdowns. Also scored on five punt returns. An All-World defensive player of the year finalist, had 75 tackles and eight interceptions with three TDs.

4. Kale Charboneau

Wagoner, 6-0, 215, Jr.

Passed for 2,082 yards and 18 TDs as he completed 167-of-165 passes. Also rushed for 609 yards and 11 TDs. Led a masterful game-winning drive in the final five minutes of the 4A state final. At linebacker, had 92 tackles with 17 for losses, five sacks and two interceptions.

5. Colton Howard

Sapulpa, 6-2, 200, Sr.

Passed for 2,300 yards and 31 TDs last season to lead the Chieftains to a 5A playoff berth.

6. JohnMark Roller

Regent Prep, 6-1, 190, Jr.

Completed 137-of-203 passes for 2,437 yards and 34 TDs to lead the Rams to the Class B quarterfinals. Also rushed for 1,136 yards and 25 TDs.

7. Luke Milligan

Lincoln Christian, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Produced 3,469 yards and 40 TDs on 205-of-288 passing in his first season as the starter for the Bulldogs, who reached the 3A semifinals.

8. Cale Marley

Rejoice Christian, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Was stellar in the final 3 ½ regular-season games while filling in for injured Chance Wilson last year as he completed 38-of-51 passes and accounted for 1,314 yards and 25 TDs. On defense, had 73 tackles and three interceptions.

9. Ayden Hamilton

Victory Christian, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Completed 70% of his passes and threw for 24 TDs in his first season at Victory after starting for Beggs in 2021.

10. Owen Jones

Jenks, 6-1, 195, Jr.

Moved to Jenks after completing 169-of-259 passes for 2,091 yards and 18 TDs for Broken Arrow last year.

