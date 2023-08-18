Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Although one of the area's top players, Jino Boyd, is back for Union as well as tight end Lane Wood, they are the only returning receivers who had more than five catches for the Redhawks last year.

On Thursday night, the Redhawks showed during their final preseason tests they have plenty of quality targets for the area's top quarterback, Shaker Reisig, to throw to this season.

Reisig passed for four touchdowns to four different receivers in a 34-14 victory over Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber in the Stan Martin Gridiron Classic's finale at Union-Tuttle Stadium.

"A lot of weapons everywhere," Boyd said.

Scoring tosses were caught by Boyd, Braylen Danzy and Brendon McQueen, and running back Tayveon Parry-Speight.

For the night that also included Union combining with Bentonville (Ark.) in an 18-7 loss to Lee's Summit (Missouri) North, Reisig had 303 passing yards. Other receivers who had notable moments included Boston Carrasco with five catches and Dylan Baldridge, who scored on nine of his 34 receptions for 3A power Lincoln Christian last year.

"(Shaker's) got some new receivers he's been working with, there's a lot of tools for him to work with," Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. "It just takes time for us to gel a little, but overall I thought we executed pretty well offensively.

"Braylen Danzy is a guy who grown up in our system. Brendon McQueen is finally healthy and had a great offseason, Dylan Baldridge made a great catch at the end. There's a lot of competitio in the receiving corps."

Wood, who had 23 catches and two TDs last season, also is going to be a starting linebacker this year. He had impressive tackles on consecutive plays in the first half.

"He's probably going to be an iron man," Fridrich said. "He is the heart and soul of our football team."

Union's offense got rolling after being shut out on two full series and a brief third in the final half of the game against LSN, Missouri's 2022 Class 6 runner-up. Bentonville was LSN's opponent in the first half and handed Union a 12-7 deficit. The second half was scoreless until LSN's Elijah Leonard's 9-yard TD pass to Tanner Howes with 39 seconds left.

Leonard, who passed for two TDs and ran for another, is a major college prospect, although not as highly recruited as teammate Williams Nwaneri, a Missouri commit ranked by many as the nation's top defensive lineman. He had one tackle and two QB pressures -- all against Union.

"Lee's Summit North is a really talented team, their quarterback makes them go," Fridrich said. "Defensively when everyone has to pay attention to their defensive end (Nwaneri), there's plenty of other players who are going to make plays. You want to make sure you get tested early on."

Defensive highlights Thursday for Union included interceptions by J.T. Fridrich and Isaiah Forbes.

Union, which was 11-0 last season before a six-overtime Class 6AI semifinal loss to Owasso, opens the regular season next Thursday at Westmoore.

"That was a really tough loss to Owasso," said Boyd, who had 1,032 receiving yards and 15 TDs last year. "Ever since then we've really want to get back to it and get started."

Stillwater 14, Bentonville 14

Tan Booth's 20-yard touchdown run with one minute left enabled the defending 6AII state champion Pioneers to salvage a tie with the Tigers, who visit Broken Arrow in a season opener next Friday.

Stillwater's Talon Kendrick had a TD catch and picked off a pass.

Carter Nye passed for a pair of TDs for the Tigers.

UNION 34, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 14

Har-Ber;7;7;--;14

Union;20;14;--;34

U: Jordan Schelling 2 run (kick failed)

H-B: Trae Serrano 35 pass from Braden Sprague (Christian Martinez kick)

U: Braylen Danzy 23 pass from Shaker Reisig (Jake Scarbrough kick)

U: Jino Boyd 5 pass from Reisig (Jaden Lee kick)

U: Tayveon Parry-Speight 23 pass from Reisig (Myles Davis kick)

H-B: Keegan Smith 3 run (Martinez kick)

U: Brendon McQueen 17 pass from Reisig (Scarbrough kick)

LEE'S SUMMIT NORTH 18,

BENTONVILLE/UNION 7

Lee's Summit North;12;6;--;18

Bentonville/Union;7;0;--;7

LSN: Garrett Studder 3 pass from Elijah Leonard (no PAT)

LSN: Leonard 6 run (no PAT)

B: Christian Battles 9 run (Ryan Fernstrom kick)

LSN: Tanner Howes 9 pass from Leonard (no PAT)

STILLWATER 14, BENTONVILLE 14

Stillwater;7;7;--;14

Bentonville;7;7;--;14

S: Talon Kendrick 27 pass from Parker Edwards (Brodey Long kick)

B: Braylon Hardrick 4 pass from Carter Nye (Ryan Fernstrom kick)

B: Luke Coon 30 pass from Nye (kick good)

S: Tan Booth 10 run (Long kick)

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.