Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Vote now: Here are the top-10 WRs/TEs for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position. Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer. You voted: Kayleb Barnett, Broken Arrow Jino Boyd, Union Kylen Edwards, Sapulpa Josh Ford, Stillwater Kordell Gouldsby, Bixby Hudson Henslick, Collinsville Kayden McGee, Muskogee Corey Rowland, Edison J’Kharri Thomas, Owasso Heston Thompson, Stillwater Vote View Results Back

ALL-WORLD RANKINGS

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

1. Jino Boyd

Union, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Has a knack for coming up with clutch plays in big situations. Caught 54 passes for 1,032 yards and 15 TDs last season. Scored winning fourth-quarter TD against Broken Arrow in 2021 6A1 semifinals.

2. Hudson Henslick

Collinsville, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Caught 63 passes for 1,047 yards and 10 TDs last year. Selected as an All-World second team DB.

3. Kordell Gouldsby

Bixby, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Produced 1,073 yards in an all-purpose role to help Bixby win the 6AI gold ball last year after winning two state titles at Holland Hall. Shared the team lead with 53 catches for 653 yards and six touchdowns.

4. Kayden McGee

Muskogee, 6-1, 165, Sr.

The UNLV commit had 37 catches for 734 yards and 14 TDs to help the Roughers post an 11-2 record and reach the 6AII semifinals.

5. Kayleb Barnett, Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow, 5-7, 150, Jr.

In 2022, caught 54 passes for 707 yards and six TDs. Averaged 10.8 yards on 10 carries, 37.3 yards on four kickoff returns and 27.4 yards on five punt returns with two TDs.

6. J’Kharri Thomas

Owasso, 5-8, 160, Sr.

Had a team-leading 72 catches for 601 yards and five TDs last season as the Rams reached the 6AI title game. Also rushed for 183 yards and two TDs.

7. Heston Thompson

Stillwater, 5-11, 180, Sr.

In 2022, caught 78 passes for 1,008 yards and 17 TDs, including one in a 26-21 victory over Choctaw in the 6AII state..

8. Corey Rowland

Edison, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Caught 46 passes for 916 yards and 11 TDs last season. Had 12 catches for 183 yards and three TDs, including the winner with 10 seconds left, plus had 10 tackles in a 37-33 victory at Pryor.

9. Josh Ford

Stillwater, 6-6, 230, Sr.

Oklahoma State tight end commit had 19 catches for 140 yards and three TDs for the 6AII champion Pioneers last season.

10. Kylen Edwards

Sapulpa, 6-3, 195, Sr.

Had 27 catches for 450 yards and eight TDs last season.