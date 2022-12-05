Union's Grayson Tempest shares 6AI-1 MVP honors with OU commit Jacobe Johnson

Union's Grayson Tempest and Mustang's Jacobe Johnson are the 6AI-1 co-most valuable players as announced Monday after voting by the district's coaches.

Tempest caught 48 passes for 646 yards and five touchdowns to help Union win the district and reach the state semifinals.

In addition, the versatile Tempest passed for three TDs, ran for two touchdowns, and also scored on kickoff and punt returns.

Johnson, a receiver/cornerback who is a University of Oklahoma commit, helped Mustang finish second in the district.

Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham shares co-district offensive MVP honors with Norman QB Tias McClarty.

Willingham, who led Owasso to the state title game, passed for 2,108 yards and 17 TDs. He also rushed for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns. McClarty rushed for 1,488 yards and 11 TDs. He also passed for 482 yards and four TDs.

Union linebacker Devin Robinson and Edmond Memorial's Markell Johnson are the co-district MVPs. Robinson, a Tulsa commit, had 62 tackles and scored on two of his four interceptions.

Kirk Fridrich is the coach of the year after leading Union to 6AI's only undefeated regular season.

Seniors are the only players eligible for 6AI-1 honors.

ALL-DISTRICT 6AI-1

Co-MVPs: Grayson Tempest, Union, and Jacobe Johnson, Mustang.

Co-Offensive MVPs: Mason Willingham, Owasso, and Tias McClarty, Norman.

Co-Defensive MVPs: Devin Robinson, Union, and Markell Johnson, Edmond Memorial.

Special Teams MVP: Keegan Bass, Mustang.

Co-Offensive Lineman MVPs: Jonathan Ashford, Santa Fe, and Bennett Ringleb, Union.

Co-Defensive Lineman MVPs: De'Marion Thomas, Union, and Tyler Rich, Owasso.

Coach of the Year: Kirk Fridrich, Union

OFFENSE

Offensive Line: Gavin Bohannon and Koen Ponder Owasso; Jamiko Mathies Union and Emric Moore, Union; Shamus Leeper and Rylan Lerma, Mustang; Will Morris, Ed. Memorial; Ethan Keen Yukon; Avery Stone and JP Louie, Ed. North; Cayde Spencer and Deuce Trenary, Norman.

Tight End: Tanner Wolfe, Ed. Memorial; Jonathan Sauer, Ed. North.

Quarterback: Tristen Russell, Mustang.

Running Backs: DJ McKinney, Union; Jay Bedford and Pryce Burgess, Mustang.

Wide Receivers: Anthony Hills, Owasso; Sedrick Frazier, Ed. North; Logan Grayson, Ed. Memorial; Gage Arthur, Union.

DEFENSE

Defensive Linemen: Mareion Wade Noran and Jaylen Kariuki, Santa Fe; Josh Lipsey, Union; Hunter Haff, Owasso; Elijah Garcia and Kaden Jones, Mustang.

Linebackers: Braylen Irvin-Fisher and Bryce Ashlock, Union; Chris Fitzpatrick, Santa Fe; Kunta Jordan and Braeden Foster, Owasso; Kiefer Mullins, Ed. Memorial; Hudson Conrad and Jaxon Bobbitt, Mustang; Ben Walker, Ed. North; Brody Boyd, Norman.

Defensive Backs: Trevor Price, Mustang; Tyler Frankenfield and Jaylen Jones, Owasso; Thomas Gothard, Union; Grayson Dinh and Zain Samara, Yukon; Cade Nelson, Santa Fe.

Punter/Kicker: Chase Everett Owasso; Cameron Sarey, Union.