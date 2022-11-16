Union's DJ McKinney moves up to No. 1, Beggs' Red Martel rejoins All-World rankings

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (2)

Did not play last week as the 6AI No. 1 Redhawks received a first-round bye. In nine games, has 1,265 rushing yards, 23 catches for 202 yards and 23 TDs overall. Had 974 rushing/receiving yards and 14 TDs last year at Booker T. Washington.

2. Kirk Francis

Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (6)

Completed 19-of-26 passes for 281 yards and four TDs plus had a rushing touchdown in the 3A No. 2 Patriots' 41-14 victory over Pauls Valley. In 2022, he is 204-of-296 for 2,972 yards and 42 TDs. Since the start of the 2020 season, has completed 65% of his passes for 8,092 yards and 99 TDs. Helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title in ‘20.

3. Blaze Berlowitz

Cushing, QB, Sr. (8)

New Mexico State commit completed 14-of-23 passes for 307 yards and six TDs in the 4A No. 1 Tigers' 48-0 win over Broken Bow. For the season, has connected on 150-of-223 passes for 3,100 yards and 46 TDs. In 2021, completed 206-of-326 passes for 3,137 yards and 32 TDs.

4. Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, RB/SS, Sr. (5)

Houston commit had four rushes for 24 yards with a TD, one reception for 22 yards and four tackles in a 68-14 win over Edmond North. He also completed a 3-yard pass. In 2022, has 776 rushing-receiving yards and a team-high 11 TDs overall. On defense, has 83 tackles with 43 solos, eight QB hurries, six pass breakups and three takeaways. Has helped Jenks win two 6AI state titles. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes and threw a 69-yard TD pass.

5. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (1)

After missing three games with a slight MCL (medial collateral ligament) knee strain, completed 10-of-30 passes for 141 yards in a 48-28 loss to Beggs. Also had six rushes for 16 yards and a TD. For the season, the Montana State commit accounted for 2,732 yards and 35 TDs. Completed 106-of-175 passes for 2,050 yards and 22 TDs. Also rushed for 683 yards and 13 TDs. Averaged 35.3 yards on four punts. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

6. Reese Roller

Verdigris, LB/RB, Sr. (7)

Had 10 tackles with two sacks and two other tackles for losses in a 28-0 win over Berryhill. This season, has 83 tackles with 17 sacks. On offense, has rushed for 179 yards and eight TDs on 35 carries and completed both his passes for TDs. Has 296 career tackles and 60 sacks.

7. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (3)

Had one carry for 3 yards in the Hornets’ 47-7 win over Putnam North. In 2022, the Arkansas commit has 30 receptions for 821 yards with nine TDs. Last season, had 31 catches for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

8. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (4)

Did not play in Week 11 as the 6AI No. 2 Spartans received a first-round bye. The Arkansas commit, a powerful blocker, has 23 receptions for 442 yards and six TDs plus a 17-yard TD run this season for the 6AI No. 2 Spartans. Has career totals of 88 receptions for 1,581 yards and 18 overall TDs. Selected for the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game.

9. Eric Virgil

Hilldale, RB, Sr. (9)

Carried 21 times for 193 yards and two TDs in a 32-0 win over McLain. For the season, has 221 rushes for 2,014 yards and 28 TDs. On defense, has 29 tackles with nine for losses, three sacks and an interception. Career totals: 614 carries for 4,985 yards, 35 catches for 506 yards, 74 TDs.

10. Red Martel

Beggs, RB, Jr. (NR)

Kansas commit returns to the rankings after he carried 43 times for 359 yards and four TDs plus had a 55-yard touchdown reception in a 48-28 win at 2A No. 2 Rejoice Christian. This season, has 184 carries for 1,743 yards and 21 TDs. Has 21 catches for 288 yards and four TDs. Also has three interceptions on defense. In 2021, carried 146 times for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World