Union's DJ McKinney jumps to No. 2, Hilldale's Eric Virgil returns to All-World rankings

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (1)

Did not play in the Class 2A No. 2 Eagles’ 77-30 win at Pawhuska due to a slight MCL (medial collateral ligament) knee strain suffered in Week 7. For the season, the Montana State commit has accounted for 2,573 yards and 34 TDs. Has completed 96-of-145 passes for 1,909 yards and 22 TDs. Also has rushed for 667 yards and 12 TDs. Averages 44 yards on three punts. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

2. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (4)

Carried nine times for 83 yards in the first half of the 6AI No. 2 Redhawks’ 62-6 win at Edmond North. Opened the scoring on a 23-yard run. In nine games, has 1,265 rushing yards, 23 catches for 202 yards and 23 TDs overall. Had 974 rushing/receiving yards and 14 TDs last year at BTW.

3. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (2)

Was sidelined for the Hornets' 40-6 win at Putnam West due to illness, but is expected to be ready to play this week. In 2022, the Arkansas commit has 30 receptions for 821 yards with nine TDs. Last season, had 31 catches for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

4. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (3)

Caught one pass for 26 yards in a 38-35 loss against Jenks. The Arkansas commit, a powerful blocker, has 23 receptions for 442 yards and six TDs plus a 17-yard TD run this season for the 6AI No. 1 Spartans, who had won 58 in a row. Has career totals of 88 receptions for 1,581 yards and 18 overall TDs. Selected for the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game.

5. Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, RB/SS, Sr. (7)

Houston commit had a 4-yard TD run and a key interception in a 38-35 win at Bixby. Also had 10 tackles and completed a 12-yard pass. In 2022, has 730 rushing-receiving yards and a team-high 10 TDs overall. On defense, has 79 tackles with 41 solos, eight QB hurries, six pass breakups and three takeaways. Has helped Jenks win two 6AI state titles. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes and threw a 69-yard TD pass.

6. Kirk Francis

Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (6)

Completed 15-of-21 passes for 184 yards and two TDs in the 3A No. 2 Patriots’ 41-12 win at North Rock Creek. In 2022, he is 185-of-270 for 2,691 yards and 38 TDs. Since the start of the 2020 season, has completed 65% of his passes for 7,811 yards and 95 TDs. Helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title in ‘20.

7. Reese Roller

Verdigris, LB/RB, Sr. (5)

Recorded five tackles with a sack and pass deflection in the 3A No. 4 Cardinals’ 67-14 win over Inola. This season, has 73 tackles with 15 sacks. On offense, has rushed for 179 yards and eight TDs on 35 carries and completed both his passes for TDs. Has 286 career tackles and 58 sacks.

8. Blaze Berlowitz

Cushing, QB, Sr. (9)

New Mexico State commit completed 10-of-11 passes for 256 yards and five TDs in the 4A No. 1 Tigers’ 75-0 win at Skiatook. Also had three rushes for 20 yards. For the season, has connected on 136-of-200 passes for 2,793 yards and 40 TDs. In 2021, connected on 206-of-326 passes for 3,137 yards and 32 TDs.

9. Eric Virgil

Hilldale, RB/LB. Sr. (NR)

Returns to the rankings for the first time since September after having 18 carries for 246 yards and four TDs plus four tackles in a 64-21 victory over Fort Gibson. For the season, has 200 rushes for 1,821 yards and 26 TDs. On defense, has 29 tackles with nine for losses, three sacks and an interception. Career totals: 593 carries for 4,792 yards, 35 catches for 506 yards, 72 TDs.

10. Devin Robinson

Union, DB/LB, Sr. (10)

Tulsa commit had two tackles with one TFL and a pass breakup against Edmond North. For the season, has 67 tackles with 43 solos. Also has scored on two of his three interceptions and blocked a field goal. In 2021, recorded 63 tackles with 43 solos and two interceptions, including one in the 6AI state final.

