Vote now: Here are the top-10 defensive backs for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position. Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer. You voted: Isaac Covington, Union Ashton Cunningham, Union Witt Edwards, Wagoner Ryan Grayson, Beggs Donavin Hardaway, Broken Arrow Jaylen Jones, Owasso Devon Jordan, Union Derek Lockridge, Owasso Sam Stone, Jenks Matson Swanson, Wagoner Vote View Results Back

ALL-WORLD RANKINGS

DEFENSIVE BACKS1. Devon Jordan

Union, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Had 31 solo tackles and two interceptions to help Union post an 11-1 record and reach the Class 6AI semifinals last season. Also had three catches for 67 yards and scored on a kickoff return.

2. Witt Edwards

Wagoner, 6-6, 205, Sr.

Has numerous Power 5 offers. Had 45 tackles with five sacks and three interceptions last season. On offense, had 38 catches for 372 yards and five TDs, including a key catch in the Bulldogs’ 4A state title win.

3. Ryan Grayson

Beggs, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Offered by Colorado, Kansas and Kansas State. The only returnee from last summer’s rankings. Has nine interceptions and 1,303 rushing yards in two seasons. As a receiver last year, had 37 catches for 744 yards and eight TDs.

4. Isaac Covington

Union, 5-11, 190, Sr.

In his first season with the Redhawks after moving from B.T. Washington, had 80 tackles, including 54 solos, six pass breakups, and scored on two of his four interceptions. Also had four rushing TDs in overtime of the 6AI semifinals against Owasso.

5. Ashton Cunningham

Union, 5-10, 155, Jr.

Moves to the Redhawks after showing a knack for big plays with Jenks last season. Had 43 tackles with 16 pass breakups and two interceptions. Blocked two kicks to win key late-season games.

6. Sam Stone

Jenks, 5-11, 180, Jr.

In 2022, had 134 tackles with four interceptions, five pass breakups and three fumble recoveries to help the Trojans reach the 6AI semifinals. Recovered the onside kick that sealed a victory at Bixby, ending the Spartans’ 58-game winning streak.

7. Donavin Hardaway

Broken Arrow, 6-0, 185, Sr.

The three-year starter is regarded by the Tigers as the quarterback of their secondary. Had 30 tackles in nine games last year.

8. Jaylen Jones

Owasso, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Had 17 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 2022.

9. Derek Lockridge

Owasso, 5-10, 155, Sr.

Picked off five passes in seven games to help the Rams reach the 6AI title game last year.

10. Matson Swanson

Wagoner, 5-10, 160, Jr.

Wagoner coach Dale Condict refers to him as “an excellent cover corner.” Came up with two turnovers and had 14 pass breakups. On offense, had 21 rushes for 197 yards and three TDs and had 14 catches for 128 yards in 2022.







