Union's Devin Robinson debuts in All-World rankings

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (1)

Did not play in the Class 2A No. 2 Eagles' 70-6 win over Caney Valley due to a slight MCL (medial collateral ligament) knee strain suffered in Week 7. For the season, the Montana State commit has accounted for 2,573 yards and 34 TDs. Has completed 96-of-145 passes for 1,909 yards and 22 TDs. Also has rushed for 667 yards and 12 TDs. Averages 44 yards on three punts. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

2. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (2)

Arkansas commit scored all four times he touched the ball in a 41-14 win over Sand Springs. Caught three passes for 150 yards and also had a 12-yard TD run. On defense, was involved in three tackles and a sack. This season, has 30 receptions for 821 yards with nine TDs. In 2021, had 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

3. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (3)

Caught three passes for 125 yards and a TD plus scored on a 2-point conversion in a 64-7 win at Moore. The Arkansas commit, an outstanding blocker, has 22 receptions for 416 yards and six TDs plus a 17-yard TD run this season for the 6AI No. 1 Spartans, who have won 58 in a row. Has career totals of 87 receptions for 1,555 yards and 18 overall TDs. Selected for the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game.

4. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (5)

Rushed for 140 yards and three TDs on 13 carries in the 6AI No. 2 Redhawks' 52-21 win over Edmond Memorial. Also had four catches for 42 yards. In eight games, has rushed for 1,182 yards, 22 catches for 200 yards and 22 TDs overall. Had 974 rushing/receiving yards and 14 TDs last year at BTW.

5. Reese Roller

Verdigris, LB/RB, Sr. (4)

Four of his six tackles were for losses in the 3A No. 4 Cardinals' 74-6 win over Dewey. This season, has 68 tackles with 14 sacks. On offense, has rushed for 179 yards and eight TDs on 35 carries and completed both his passes for TDs. In 2021, had 105 tackles, including 33 for losses. Also had 14 TDs on his 42 carries. Has 281 career tackles and 57 sacks.

6. Kirk Francis

Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (6)

Completed 13-of-15 passes for 227 yards and five TDs in the 3A No. 2 Patriots' 45-6 win over Anadarko. In 2022, he is 170-of-249 for 2,507 yards and 36 TDs. Since the start of the 2020 season, has completed 65% of his passes for 7,627 yards and 93 TDs. Helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title in '20.

7. Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, RB/SS, Sr. (8)

Houston commit had 10 carries for 91 yards and a TD in a 35-34 overtime win over Broken Arrow. Also had two catches for 11 yards, plus four tackles, including a key TFL in the fourth quarter. In 2022, has 728 rushing-receiving yards and a team-high nine TDs overall. On defense, has 69 tackles with 38 solos, eight QB hurries, six pass breakups and three takeaways. Has helped Jenks win two 6AI state titles. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes and threw a 69-yard TD pass.

8. Jamarian Ficklin

Muskogee, QB, So. (9)

Passed for 257 yards and five TDs in a 61-28 victory over Bartlesville. Also rushed for a TD as the Roughers improved to 9-0. In 2022, has completed 120-of-181 passes for 2,185 yards and 35 TDs. In addition, has rushed for 226 yards and five TDs. Last year, passed for 2,354 yards and 20 TDs.

9. Blaze Berlowitz

Cushing, QB, Sr. (10)

New Mexico State commit completed 12-of-18 passes for 332 yards and five TDs in the 4A No. 1 Tigers' 70-21 win over Oologah. Also had three rushes for 20 yards. For the season, has connected on 126-of-189 passes for 2,537 yards and 35 TDs. In 2021, connected on 206-of-326 passes for 3,137 yards and 32 TDs.

10. Devin Robinson

Union, DB/LB, Sr. (NR)

Tulsa commit makes his debut in the rankings after he had four tackles against Edmond Memorial. For the season, has 65 tackles with 41 solos. Also has scored on two of his three interceptions and blocked a field goal. In 2021, recorded 63 tackles with 43 solos and two interceptions, including one in the 6AI state final.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World