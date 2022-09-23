Union withstands fourth-quarter pressure in 35-17 win over Owasso

OWASSO — For the first time this season, Union faced a challenge in the fourth quarter.

However, the second-ranked Redhawks survived and finished just as they started the game — with a Grayson Tempest touchdown, for a 35-17 victory over No. 6 Owasso in a District 6AI-2 opener Friday night at Owasso Stadium.

“We came off the big win against Jenks but didn’t take this team lightly,” Tempest said. “We knew it was going to be a hard game. I feel that’s what our team needed — some adversity because we really hadn’t had it yet. I think this sets us up in a good place going to the rest of district play and towards the playoffs.”

Shaker Reisig completed 15-of-22 passes for 206 yards and two TDs while DJ McKinney had 22 carries for 116 yards and two TDs for Union (4-0), which seemed to be in total control early with a 28-3 lead early in the fourth quarter. Owasso (1-3), however, scored on Mason Willingham’s 16-yard screen pass to Aric Strain, assisted by left guard Gavin Bohanon’s block with 8:25 left. Willingham finished 23-of-30 for 191 yards.

The Rams then forced Union into a 3-and-out for its first punt — and it was blocked. Tru Thomas scooped up the ball and scored on a 20-yard return that cut Union’s lead to 28-17 with 7:20 remaining.

“Credit Owasso in the second half, they did a great job coming back,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “They got some explosive plays. Unfortunately for us we had the blocked punt, you’ve got to play cleaner special teams, but overall it was a good win for us.”

Owasso came up with another defensive stop, but then so did Union, forcing the Rams to turn the ball over on downs at their 40. On fourth down with 23 seconds left, Tempest scored on 24-yard reverse to give the Redhawks the maximum 15 district points. Offensive coordinator Dub Maddox gave Tempest, a starting receiver/backup quarterback, a run-pass option.

“Maddox just said we’re giving you the ball, go make a play,” Tempest said. “That’s what I tried to do, there was great blocking up front and our receivers did great blocking in the end zone.”

After the teams traded interceptions to open the game, Tempest scored the first TD on a 43-yard strike from Shaker Reisig.

“We’ve been talking about that play all week,” Tempest said. “It was ja slant under the safety and I just had to outrun the boundary safety, and that’s what I did.

“It was a great ball, a shoutout to Shaker. He puts it where he needs it to.”

Owasso scored twice on long drives after takeaways in the second quarter. Jino Boyd caught a 26-yard TD pass from Reisig and DJ McKinney scored on a 3-year run with 1:04 left before halftime for a 21-0 lead.

The Rams opened the third quarter with Chase Everett’s 26-yard field goal, but Union countered with McKinney’s 26-yard touchdown run.

McKinney had 12 carries after halftime as the Redhawks stayed on the ground primarily after Reisig threw for 180 yards in the first half.

“He (Reisig) is not trying to do too much,” Fridrich said. “He’s managing the plays and getting the ball to the guys who can make plays. I’m really proud of DJ, too.”

Fridrich liked how the Redhawks responded to adversity.

“If you’re going to have a good football team, you’ve got to find the ugly ways to win,” Fridrich said. “I didn’t think we were great defensively, but we definitely got the turnovers we needed.”

UNION 35, OWASSO 17

Union;7;14;7;7;—;35

Owasso;0;0;3;14;—;17

UN — Tempest 43 pass from Reisig (Forbes kick)

UN — Boyd 26 pass from Reisig (Forbes kick)

UN — McKinney 3 run (Forbes kick)

OW — FG, Everett 26

UN — McKinney 26 run (Sarey kick)

OW — Strain 16 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)

OW — Thomas 20 blocked punt return (Everett kick)

UN — Tempest 24 run (Sarek kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — UN 20, OW 17; Rushes-Yards — UN 31-159, OW 24-39; Comp-Att-Int — UN 15-23-1, OW 23-30-2. Passing Yards — UN 206, OW 191. Fumbles-Lost — UN 1-1, OW 2-2. Penalty Yards — UN 11-126, OW 7-60. Total Yards — UN 365, OW 230. Punts-Avg. — UN 2-22.0, OW 1-22.0.