Union sweeps top District 6AI-2 football honors

Union's versatile Rovaughn Banks was announced as the District 6AI-2 most valuable player on Friday.

Banks, who began the season at running back before being shifted to quarterback in Week 5, passed for 1,319 yards and 16 touchdowns as he helped state runner-up Union post an 11-2 record. He also had 157 rushes for 922 yards and 14 TDs.

Union's Kirk Fridrich is the 6AI-2 coach of the year as the Redhawks won the district after being picked for second in a preseason coaches poll and reached their first state title game since 2017.

6AI-2 ALL-DISTRICT

MVP: Rovaughn Banks, Union

Coach of the year: Kirk Fridrich, Union

Offense

Players of the year: Gavin Frakes, Norman North, and Marcellous Hawkins, Putnam City.

Linemen of the year: Tyler Whiteley, Mustang; Walker Peck, Norman North.

Linemen: Nate Marshall, Union; Tyren Collins, Nolan Ackenhausen and Jake Smiddy, Owasso; Reece Trammell, Mustang; Gabe Caudillo, Edmond North; Riley Samford, Putnam City.