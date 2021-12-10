 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union sweeps top District 6AI-2 football honors
0 Comments

Union sweeps top District 6AI-2 football honors

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Union's versatile Rovaughn Banks was announced as the District 6AI-2 most valuable player on Friday.

Banks, who began the season at running back before being shifted to quarterback in Week 5, passed for 1,319 yards and 16 touchdowns as he helped state runner-up Union post an 11-2 record. He also had 157 rushes for 922 yards and 14 TDs.

Union's Kirk Fridrich is the 6AI-2 coach of the year as the Redhawks won the district after being picked for second in a preseason coaches poll and reached their first state title game since 2017.

Video courtesy of FOX23

6AI-2 ALL-DISTRICT

MVP: Rovaughn Banks, Union

Coach of the year: Kirk Fridrich, Union

Offense

Players of the year: Gavin Frakes, Norman North, and Marcellous Hawkins, Putnam City.

Linemen of the year: Tyler Whiteley, Mustang; Walker Peck, Norman North.

Linemen: Nate Marshall, Union; Tyren Collins, Nolan Ackenhausen and Jake Smiddy, Owasso; Reece Trammell, Mustang; Gabe Caudillo, Edmond North; Riley Samford, Putnam City.

Tight ends: Andre Dollar,  Mustang; Da'Monn Sanders, Union; Jonathan Hutton, Edmond North; Jaxon Woods, Owasso.

Running backs: Junior Smith, Union; Derrick Overstreet, Owasso; Jarrett Whitefield, Edmond North.

Wide receivers: Kelan Carney and Ronnie Thomas, Owasso; Jakyri Jenkins, Union; Cameron Shine, Putnam City; Lonato Henderson, Moore; Hayden Hack, Norman North; Cole Greene, Edmond North; Cameron Broadus, Mustang.

Defense

Players of the year: Jake Clifton, Owasso, and Duncan Parham, Norman North.

Linemen of the year: Chris McClellan, Owasso, and Matthias Roberson, Union.

Linemen: Phillip Benjamin and Tyler Lorenzon, Moore; Jackson Jennings, Union; Michael Jamerson, Owasso; Josh Koranda, Norman North; D'Eric Holmes, Putnam City; Christian Rowland, Mustang.

Linebackers: Gabe Ford, Union; Will Bradley and Jalonie Moses, Norman North; Lebron Jones, Edmond North; Kiefer Siler and Cale White, Mustang.

Defensive backs: Jayden Rowe, Makhai Belt and Jamori Ray, Union; Eli Moulton, Norman North; Cody Chase and Brandon Ramsey, Owasso; Jonathan Hunt, Edmond North.

Special teams

Players of the year: TJ Cowan, Union, and Chance Johnson, Mustang.

Ironman: Marcus Dawkins, Moore.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vinita's Kyron Downing wins District 3A-4 MVP award, commits to SEMO
Football

Vinita's Kyron Downing wins District 3A-4 MVP award, commits to SEMO

  • Updated

In 2021, Downing had 51 rushes for 464 yards and nine touchdowns, 48 receptions for 549 yards and seven TDs, returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns and had a kickoff return for a TD as he helped the Hornets reach the playoffs. Zane Woodham of state champion Holland Hall is the defensive player of the year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert