Union sweeps top District 6AI-2 football honors

Union's versatile Rovaughn Banks was announced as the District 6AI-2 most valuable player on Friday.
Banks, who began the season at running back before being shifted to quarterback in Week 5, passed for 1,319 yards and 16 touchdowns as he helped state runner-up Union post an 11-2 record. He also had 157 rushes for 922 yards and 14 TDs.
Union's Kirk Fridrich is the 6AI-2 coach of the year as the Redhawks won the district after being picked for second in a preseason coaches poll and reached their first state title game since 2017.
6AI-2 ALL-DISTRICT
MVP: Rovaughn Banks, Union
Coach of the year: Kirk Fridrich, Union
Offense
Players of the year: Gavin Frakes, Norman North, and Marcellous Hawkins, Putnam City.
Linemen of the year: Tyler Whiteley, Mustang; Walker Peck, Norman North.
Linemen: Nate Marshall, Union; Tyren Collins, Nolan Ackenhausen and Jake Smiddy, Owasso; Reece Trammell, Mustang; Gabe Caudillo, Edmond North; Riley Samford, Putnam City.
Tight ends: Andre Dollar, Mustang; Da'Monn Sanders, Union; Jonathan Hutton, Edmond North; Jaxon Woods, Owasso.
Running backs: Junior Smith, Union; Derrick Overstreet, Owasso; Jarrett Whitefield, Edmond North.
Wide receivers: Kelan Carney and Ronnie Thomas, Owasso; Jakyri Jenkins, Union; Cameron Shine, Putnam City; Lonato Henderson, Moore; Hayden Hack, Norman North; Cole Greene, Edmond North; Cameron Broadus, Mustang.
Defense
Players of the year: Jake Clifton, Owasso, and Duncan Parham, Norman North.
Linemen of the year: Chris McClellan, Owasso, and Matthias Roberson, Union.
Linemen: Phillip Benjamin and Tyler Lorenzon, Moore; Jackson Jennings, Union; Michael Jamerson, Owasso; Josh Koranda, Norman North; D'Eric Holmes, Putnam City; Christian Rowland, Mustang.
Linebackers: Gabe Ford, Union; Will Bradley and Jalonie Moses, Norman North; Lebron Jones, Edmond North; Kiefer Siler and Cale White, Mustang.
Defensive backs: Jayden Rowe, Makhai Belt and Jamori Ray, Union; Eli Moulton, Norman North; Cody Chase and Brandon Ramsey, Owasso; Jonathan Hunt, Edmond North.
Special teams
Players of the year: TJ Cowan, Union, and Chance Johnson, Mustang.
Ironman: Marcus Dawkins, Moore.