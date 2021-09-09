Union RB Rovaughn Banks making the most of tough transition

Said Maddox: "Rovaughn was just put in an unfortunate situation, having to learn the offense with no spring and summer ball. In the midst of all that, we saw how talented he was with the ball in his hands. We saw that (Tempest, then a sophomore) was talented, too, and able to manage the offense. So, we thought it would be better for us in the long run to have both athletes on the field at the same time."

If Banks was disappointed with the change, he didn't show it. Instead, he took it all in stride. Fridrich was impressed.

“That’s a pretty special kid to go through a transition like that, but it seemed seamless for him because of his love for his teammates,” Fridrich said. “His attitude was, 'Wherever you think I need to be to help the team.' A tribute to how well he handled it was his being voted (one of two team captains, with senior linebacker Gabe Ford)."

Union’s offense came together in a huge way at Mustang on Oct. 9. Starting taiback AJ Green and Banks combined for 393 rushing yards and five touchdowns as Union demolished Mustang 66-10.

Banks went for 165 yards and two TDs, averaging more than 20 yards per rush. The losing streak was over. Union went on to win its next six games, culminating with a semifinal playoff berth.