Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Shaker Reisig

Union, QB, Jr. (1)

Announced on Wednesday that he received an offer from Oklahoma State. Completed 29-of-37 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-17 win over Broken Arrow, almost duplicating his season-opening effort at Westmoore. Won a Class 6AI state title with Jenks in 2021 before moving to Union last year. Has a career record of 23-1 as a starter. Career totals: 336-of-460 passes for 4,858 yards and 49 TDs.

2. Red Martel

Beggs, RB, Sr. (2)

Kansas commit had an electrifing start to 2023 as he carried 11 times for 185 yards, caught two passes for 81 yards and scored four TDs overall in a 48-0 win over Hugo. Has rushed for 3,703 yards and scored 47 TDs since the start of 2021.

3. Jaxon Woods

Hominy, QB/DB, Sr. (4)

Rushed 16 times for 138 yards and two TDs, completed 9-of-11 passes for 145 yards and a TD, scored on a 20-yard reception and had six tackles in a 41-12 win at Cleveland. In 2022, accounted for 4,071 yards and 55 TDs to help lead the Bucks to a 13-1 record and Class A semifinal berth.

4. Kaydin Jones

Jenks, RB, So. (3)

Carried 16 times for 55 yards and a TD in a 34-28 loss at Owasso. Also had six catches for 32 yards. For the season, has 33 carries for 175 yards and two TDs overall. Last year with Broken Arrow, rushed for 1,264 yards, caught 21 passes for 156 yards and had 13 TDs overall.

5. Danny Okoye

NOAH, DE, Sr. (5)

Had two tackles and a QB pressure that led to an interception in a 35-13 loss against Metro Christian. The state’s top college recruit in the Class of 2024 saw limited playing time due to a shoulder injury.

6. Witt Edwards

Wagoner, WR/LB, Sr. (6)

Had six receptions in a 24-7 win at Coweta. Wagoner coach Dale Condict said Edwards also had a strong game on offense with his blocking. Starts at outside linebacker, but also can be used on defense in the secondary and at end, where Condict said he “was disruptive.” Has numerous major college offers. Last year, had 45 tackles with five sacks and three interceptions. Had 38 catches for 372 yards and five TDs, including a key catch in the 4A final.

7. Kordell Gouldsby

Bixby, RB/WR/CB (7)

Carried three times for 33 yards and a TD, caught a 17-yard pass, scored on a 61-yard punt return and had two tackles in a 75-18 win over Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber. Has 335 all-purpose yards in two games. In 2022, produced 1,073 yards in an all-purpose role to help Bixby win the 6AI gold ball after winning two state titles at Holland Hall. Shared the team lead with 53 catches.

8. Hudson Henslick

Collinsville, WR/DB, Sr. (9)

Caught six passes for 98 yards and two TDs in a 49-21 win at Oologah. Also had eight tackles at free safety. In 2022, caught 63 receptions for 1,047 yards and 10 TDs. Selected as an All-World second team DB.

9. Hank Puckett

Bixby, LB, Sr. (10)

Collected 10 tackles, including six solos, with two for losses ans a sack against Har-Ber. In two games, has 29 tackles, including 17 solos, with four for losses, two sacks and four QB hurries. An All-World first-team selection last year when he had 128 tackles, including 15 for losses.

10. Jino Boyd

Union, WR, Sr. (NR)

Returns to the rankings after a one-week hiatus. Had six catches for 69 yards and two TDs in a 27-17 win over Broken Arrow. In 2022, caught 54 passes for 1,032 yards and 15 TDs.

