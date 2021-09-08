Union Public Schools' mascot finalists: Redhawks and Bison

Nearing the end of what is described as “an extensive search,” Union Public Schools officials has the narrowed its list of possible new mascots to two finalists: Redhawks and Bison.

Since mid-June, Union solicited suggestions from students, parents, teachers, alumni and the public.

More than 320 ideas were submitted. Other examples included the Union Raptors and the Union Red Lightning. However, the Redhawks and Bison emerged as the two most frequently suggested mascots, after having been vetted by Union’s Mascot Advisory Committee.

“While there were a lot of great names submitted, these two emerged as the frontrunners,” said Chris Payne, chief communications officer for Union Public Schools. “There were a number of people who nominated both the Redhawks and the Bison as the preferred name for Union’s new mascot.”

In a Thought Exchange platform, Union seeks public input on the final selection of the mascot. The Thought Exchange page may be accessed before Sept. 30.