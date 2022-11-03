Union prepares for playoffs with 62-6 blowout win over Edmond North

EDMOND — The conventional wisdom in Class 6AI football before Thursday was that Union was perhaps the only team that might challenge Bixby for the state title.

After Thursday, the Redhawks likely will be the favorite. No. 2-ranked Union completed an undefeated regular season with a 62-6 rout of Edmond North at Husky Stadium, even as Jenks was ending No. 1 Bixby’s 58-game winning streak on national television by a 38-35 count.

Union sophomore quarterback Shaker Reisig threw six touchdown passes against the Huskies, four of them to Jino Boyd, who had 14 catches for 217 yards for Union (10-0, 7-0 District 6AI-2). The Redhawks now will have a bye week as they await the identity of their quarterfinal opponent.

Edmond North (3-7, 3-4) also qualified for the 12-team 6AI postseason and is set for a trip to Jenks next week.

“We’re a team that — I don’t know what to say, other than that we’re excited it’s playoff time,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “I’m excited about the way our kids played tonight. It’s not easy to go 10-0, for sure. In the history of Union, it’s only been done six (previous) times. I told our seniors, ‘Don’t overlook this.’

“We’re a program that prides ourselves on being ready for the playoffs, but let’s don’t overlook that accomplishment of being able to go 10-0 as well.”

Simply put, Reisig and Boyd were spectacular. Reisig completed 23-of-29 passes for 245 yards and in addition to his four touchdown passes to Boyd, he also connected with Lane Wood and Cuhlin Farley for scores.

Fridrich also thought Boyd’s performance might have broken some school records.

“We’re excited about where we’re at and … we’ll get a bye next week,” Fridrich said. “It will be fun to get back in the office and see what the playoffs look like and go back to work next week getting ready.”

Union scored on its first six possessions, stopped only by halftime. The Redhawks needed only five plays to score on their opening drive as Deon McKinney ran in from 23 yards out after catching a lateral from Reisig.

McKinney left the game later in the first half due to injury, then returned, but was injured again on the final play of the half after carrying nine times for 83 yards.

Fridrich said he’s hopeful that McKinney and star receiver Grayson Tempest — who didn’t play against Edmond North due to injury — will be ready to go for the postseason.

Reisig and Boyd connected on scoring passes of 44, 21 and 11 yards on Union’s next three possessions before receiver Gage Arthur scored on a 14-yard run. Reisig later threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Wood, who tiptoed in the back of the end zone to complete the play.

Reisig opened the third quarter with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Farley and finished his night with a 7-yarder to Boyd. Backup quarterback Giovanni Peter scored the Redhawks’ final touchdown on a 14-yard run.

Mason Hill provided North’s only score on a 28-yard third-quarter run. He finished with 56 yards on seven carries, while another North reserve back, Cal Reeder, added 87 yards on 12 carries.

UNION 62, EDMOND NORTH 6

Union 21 20 14 7 — 62

Edmond North 0 0 6 0 — 6

U – Deon McKinney 23 run (Cameron Sarey kick)

U – Jino Boyd 44 pass from Shaker Reisig (Sarey kick)

U – Boyd 21 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

U – Boyd 11 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

U – Gage Arthur 14 run (Sarey kick)

U – Lane Wood 7 pass from Reisig (kick failed)

U – Cuhlin Farley 8 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

U – Boyd 7 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

N – Mason Hill 28 run (run failed)

U – Giovanni Peter 14 run (Sarey kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: UN 24, EN 16. Rushing att.-yds.: UN 28-181, EN 36-199. Passing yards: UN 245, EN 52. Passes C-A-I: UN 23-29-0, EN 7-25-1. Fumbles no.-lost: UN 3-0, EN 2-1. Penalty no.-yds.: UN 9-68, EN 4-46. Punts-avg.: UN 1-44, EN 6-35.7. Team records: UN 10-0, 7-0; EN 3-7, 3-4.