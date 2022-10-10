Union-Mustang, Vinita-Rejoice Christian top Week 7's football lineup

All games 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted

1. 6AI-2: No. 2 Union at No. 3 Mustang

The outlook: This showdown will likely decide the district title. Union has routed Mustang the past two years after the Broncos pulled off a 23-21 upset in 2019 at Union.

Records: Union 6-0, 3-0; Mustang 5-1, 3-0

Key players: Union’s DJ McKinney has 877 rushing yards and 16 TDs. It won’t be known until game time whether Shaker Reisig or Grayson Tempest will be Union’s quarterback. Tempest, having an outstanding year at receiver, started in place of Reisig, who was rested with some nagging injuries, in a 42-28 win over Norman last week. Mustang quarterback Tristen Russell has completed 107-of-146 passes for 1,635 yards and 18 TDs. OU commit Jacobe Johnson is Mustang’s top receiver, but LeBrayan Hayes was Russell’s top target in last week’s 19-0 win over Edmond Santa Fe with seven catches for 82 yards and a TD. Another Mustang receiver, Air Force commit Keegan Bass, has 31 catches for 554 yards and six TDs. Johnson make an impact in all three phases of the game.

Quotable: Union’s Kirk Fridrich said, “Mustang is a complete football team. They really play tough as a team. We’ve seen their core group of starters grow up as three-year starters and they’re playing good defense. You can see they gained a lot of confidence from the end of last year when they gave Jenks a tough game in the semifinals and they have picked it up from there. It will be a heck of a big test for us.”

Series history: Union leads 9-1 after last year’s 48-10 win in a series that began in the 2005 6A state final. Four of the games have been decided by a TD or less.

2. 2A-8: No. 7 Vinita at No. 2 Rejoice Christian

The outlook: For the second time in three weeks, the Eagles host an undefeated team that looks very similar to them on paper. The previous was a thriller, a 42-34 win over No. 6 Claremore Sequoyah. This will be their first-ever meeting.

Records: Vinita 6-0, 3-0; Rejoice 6-0, 3-0

Key matchup: Quarterbacks — Vinita’s Paul Glasscock has completed 109-of-161 passes for 1,750 yards and 20 TDs. He also has two rushing touchdowns. Rejoice’s Chance Wilson is 91-of-136 for 1,835 yards and 20 TDs. As a rusher, he has 87 carries for 586 yards and 12 TDs.

Quotable: Rejoice coach Brent Marley said, “Vinita is the real deal. Their quarterback is a lot like Chance. They both can extend plays with their legs and then make great throws under duress to a receiver downfield.”

3. 3A-4: No. 4 Cascia Hall at No. 5 Verdigris

The outlook: Cascia won the last meeting, 35-28, in 2019 and this has the potential to be a similar thriller as Verdigris looks to bounce back from last week’s 15-14 loss to Bristow. Cascia and Bristow are tied for the district lead.

Records: Cascia Hall 5-1, 3-0; Verdigris 5-1, 2-1

Key players: Cascia quarterback Cooper Lai has completed 63-of-101 passes for 779 yards and 10 TDs. He also has picked off four passes in the secondary. His top receiver is Baxter Robertson, who has 22 catches for 352 yards and six TDs overall. Mason Mittasch is Verdigris’ top rusher with 767 yards and four TDs. A key will be whether Reese Roller, who has eight sacks, can pressure Lai.

Series history: Cascia has won all four meetings dating back to a 52-3 win in 2006.

4. 6AI-1: No. 7 Broken Arrow at No. 1 Bixby

The outlook: Bixby looks to extend its 11-man, state-record winning streak to 56. Broken Arrow is currently in second place in the district.

Records: Broken Arrow 2-4, 2-1; Bixby 6-0, 3-0

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Key players: Broken Arrow — Linebacker Dietrich Moore has 39 tackles over the past four games for the Tigers’ defense, which needs to build on last week’s 31-3 victory over Westmoore. Bixby — Defensive backs Jakeb Snyder and Tyson Williams. During the past two games, Snyder has scored on a pair of Pick-6s as well as a receiver and kickoff returner while Williams has returned three punts for TDs.

Series history: Broken Arrow leads 26-9-1 and has won five in a row. Their last meeting was Broken Arrow’s 28-6 win on 2013. Bixby’s last win was 13-7 in 1993. Most of the meetings in the series came from 1920-48 and 1980-95.

5. 6AI-1: No. 5 Jenks at No. 10 Moore

The outlook: Jenks could be in trouble against Moore if it doesn’t raise its level of play after last week’s 31-21 home loss to Norman North.

Records: Jenks 4-2, 2-0; Moore 4-2, 1-2

Key matchup: Moore quarterback Denver Wolfe against the Trojans’ defense. Wolfe has completed 103-of-167 passes for 1,500 yards and 22 TDs. Jenks’ pass rush will need to do better than it did last week when Norman North’s Kamden Sixkiller threw for 324 yards against the Trojans. Wolfe, with a rushing TD in each of the past five games, also is a running threat who can extend plays as Sixkiller did.

Series history: This is the seventh meeting — Jenks has won all previous six, including the most recent, 51-19 in 2020. Allan Trimble’s last win as head coach came against Moore in the 2017 playoffs. Their first three meetings were in the semifinals in the first three years (1996-98) of the Trimble era on the way to the first three of six state titles in a row.

BEST OF THE REST

5A-4: No. 5 Collinsville (6-0, 3-0) at Rogers (4-2, 1-2): The Cardinals can’t afford to look past the Ropers ahead of their Week 8 showdown with Grove.

5A-4: Claremore (3-3, 1-2) at Edison (3-3, 1-2): At LaFortune Stadium, it will be difficult for the loser to reach the playoffs. Edison won the last meeting, 26-6, in 2019, but Claremore swept Edison in two games at LaFortune, 23-21 and 34-7 in 2018.

5A-3: Sapulpa (3-3, 1-2) at Glenpool (4-2, 2-1): This will likely decide a playoff spot just as was the case last year when Sapulpa won 47-22 in Week 10.

4A-3 Oologah (3-3, 2-1) at Skiatook (2-4, 1-2): Oologah won last year’s meeting, 20-0.

3A-1: No. 2 Metro Christian (6-0, 3-0) at Kingfisher (4-2, 2-1): Kingfisher won their lone previous matchup, 33-6, in the 2010 semifinals.

3A-4: Holland Hall (1-5, 1-2) at No. 9 Central (4-2, 1-2): Holland Hall dates back to 1922 and Central opened in 1906, but they have never met in football.

5A-3: No. 4 Del City (5-1, 1-1) at Memorial (1-5, 1-2): Besides Bixby at Broken Arrow, this is the only other game Friday in the Tulsa area. Del City swept the two previous meetings in 2006 and ‘07.

A-5: Chelsea (5-1, 2-1) at No. 6 Hominy (6-0, 3-0): Look for a closer game than Hominy’s 33-0 win last year.

B-7: Regent Prep (5-0, 1-0) at Barnsdall (4-2, 0-1): Regent’s Tres Borden had seven catches for 136 yards and three TDs overall in a 62-16 win over Drumright last week.