TULSA WORLD HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Union moves to No. 1 in 6AI rankings for first time this season

Union vs Santa Fe (copy)

Union's Jino Boyd celebrates with Grayson Tempest after scoring a touchdown during a recent game. Boyd, Tempest and their teammates had a lot to celebrate during a 10-0 regular season that moves them to No. 1 in the Class 6AI rankings.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Class 6AI

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1.;Union (2);10-0

2.;Bixby (1);9-1

3.;Norman North (3);8-2

4.;Jenks (4);8-2

5.;Mustang (5);8-2

6.;Owasso (6);6-4

7.;Broken Arrow (7);4-6

8.;Enid (8);5-5

9.;Westmoore (--);3-7

10.;Norman (10);3-7

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Stillwater (1);10-0

2.;Choctaw (2);9-1

3.;Deer Creek (3);9-1

4.;Muskogee (4);9-1

5.;B.T. Washington (5);6-4

6.;Sand Springs (6);6-4

7.;Ponca City (7);5-5

8.;Lawton (8);6-3

9.;Bartlesville (9);4-6

10.;Putnam City (--);4-6

Video courtesy of FOX23

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Coweta (1);10-0

2.;Grove (2);10-0

3.;Del City (3);8-2

4.;MWC Carl Albert (4);8-2

5.;OKC McGuinness (5);9-1

6.;Collinsville (6);9-1

7.;McAlester (7);8-2

8.;Midwest City (8);8-2

9.;Guthrie (9);8-2

10.;Sapulpa (10);7-3

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Cushing (1);10-0

2.;Elk City (2);9-1

3.;Bethany (3);9-1

4.;Wagoner (4);7-3

5.;Poteau (5);8-2

6.;Blanchard (6);7-3

7.;Tuttle (7);8-2

8.;Newcastle (8);7-3

9.;Hilldale (9);8-2

10.;Ada (--);7-3

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Lincoln Christian (1);9-1

2.;Metro Christian (2);10-0

3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);9-1

4.;Verdigris (4);9-1

5.;Cascia Hall (5);8-2

6.;Lone Grove (6);8-2

7.;Perkins-Tryon (7);8-2

8.;Muldrow (8);8-2

9.;Stigler (10);8-2

10.;Marlow (9);7-3

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Washington (1);10-0

2.;Rejoice Christian (2);10-0

3.;OKC Millwood (3);9-1

4.;Vian (4);8-2

5.;Eufaula (5);9-1

6.;Cl. Sequoyah (6);9-1

7.;Prague (8);9-1

8.;Davis (9);9-1

9.;Vinita (10);8-2

10.;Victory Christian (--);7-3

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);10-0

2.;Gore (2);10-0

3.;Fairview (3);10-0

4.;Colcord (4);10-0

5.;Hominy (5);10-0

6.;Tonkawa (6);9-1

7.;Chr. Heritage (7);8-2

8.;Boone-Apache (8);8-2

9.;Walters (9);9-1

6.;Wynnewood (10);8-2

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Okla. Bible (1);10-0

2.;Seiling (2);9-1

3.;Laverne (3);8-1

4.;Regent Prep (4);9-0

5.;Dewar (5);9-0

6.;Covington-Douglas (8);8-2

7.;Hollis (9);7-2

8.;Wetumka (10);8-1

9.;Turpin (6);8-2

10.;Balko-Forgan (7);6-3

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Waynoka (1);10-0

2.;Tipton (2);10-0

3.;Timberlake (3);9-1

4.;Maud (4);10-0

5.;Wesleyan Christian (5);9-1

6.;Wilson (6);8-1

7.;Mt. View-Gotebo (7);6-3

8.;Coyle (8);6-4

9.;Maysville (9);7-3

10.;Thackerville (--);6-4

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World​​

