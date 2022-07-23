Union lineman De'Marion Thomas puts team first by playing both ways

Union senior and Vanderbilt commit De'Marion Thomas wanted to switch from his No. 98 jersey immediately after a Class 6AI semifinal loss to Edmond Santa Fe his sophomore year.

“It was initially (Thomas’s) decision… as he was turning in his jersey from that last game.” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said.

“I said ‘switch me to No. 52,’” said Thomas, who had played exclusively on the defensive line up to that point.

“And we’re just puzzled because that’s right after a game," Fridrich said, "and he said ‘that’s so that I can play both ways and so that we can win."

“We were going to lose some O-lineman, and that would have hurt us real bad,” Thomas said. “I had to put my pride to the side and suck it up for the team.”

The benefit to having a 6-foot-4, 300-plus pound athlete playing both sides of the ball is obvious, but not every high school football player has the authority to make such decisions. Fridrich said even as a sophomore, Thomas had “a presence about him.”

“D’s really been a leader for us since he was a sophomore,” Fridrich said. “He’s is a guy that just exemplifies leadership… People want to follow that.”

Thomas is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the Tulsa World’s Preseason All-World Football Rankings that are based on past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible. If players were ranked at more than one position, Thomas also would have been high in the offensive lineman rankings that are led by Oklahoma State commit JaKobe Sanders of Stillwater.

A total of 70 players — 10 at each of seven positions — have been selected as candidates. Voting runs through 1 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, are published throughout the summer. Go to OKPrepsExtra.com to vote and for weekly voting updates. Thomas is the leader in the defensive lineman voting.

Upon joining Union’s offensive line, Thomas had to keep his end of the bargain by meeting the conditioning requirements to play a full game every Friday night. He changed his diet and dropped from about 350 to 310 pounds in preparation for his junior season.

“I felt way better, moved faster,” Thomas said. “I could get off blocks quicker.”

Thomas’s decision paid off in 2021. The Redhawks went 11-2 as his junior season concluded in the state championship game last December, where the Redhawks suffered a 30-15 loss to rival Jenks.

“It got us to the finals,” Fridrich said. “(Thomas) gave us that opportunity to win those tough, physical football games.”

Having made deep playoff runs each of his three years, Thomas is hungrier than ever to bring the 6AI crown back to Union for the first time since 2016.

“It’s a tradition. You’ve got die-hard Union fans out there, alumni,” Thomas said. “We’ve got to come back and do better and finish it off strong this year.”

Thomas said lack of conditioning led to Union’s defeat in the title game last year as the Redhawks saw their lead slip away in the second half, something he has spent the offseason leading his team to correct.

“Some of the things that we’ve seen are (Thomas’s) ability to lead multiple position groups and the entire team rather than maybe just the line,” Fridrich said. “He’s been a guy that’s matured beyond his years and has worked really hard to develop physically.”

Thomas said, “I hold (the team) accountable. I mean the whole team really holds everybody accountable. There’s really multiple leaders. We even have underclassmen stepping up being leaders. They want that ring. They want it as bad as I do.”