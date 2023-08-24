MOORE – Using a vanilla offense and taking advantage of critical mistakes by Westmoore, Union cruised to a season-opening 49-7 win over the Jaguars on a steamy Thursday night at Moore Schools Stadium.

Junior quarterback Shaker Reisig completed 27 of 34 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns and added a scoring run of his own for Union, ranked No. 2 in Class 6AI. Reisig threw touchdown passes to five different receivers – Dylan Baldridge, Brendon McQueen, Braylen Danzy, Boston Carrasco and Gam Jones.

Nine Redhawks caught at least one pass. Reisig was ruthlessly efficient with short throws, as only three passes went for more than 20 yards. Jordan Schelling (12 carries, 70 yards) and Tayveon Perry-Speight (11 carries, 46 yards) carried the rushing load for the Redhawks.

Union (1-0) rolled up 467 yards of offense and held No. 9-ranked Westmoore (0-1) in check, limiting the Jaguars to 241 yards of offense. Westmoore’s biggest offensive threat was quarterback Michael Graham Jr., a Houston commitment. Lewis carried 15 times for 68 yards, with most of those coming on a 58-yard second-quarter run, but passed for only 97 yards as the Redhawks consistently forced him out of the pocket.

Westmoore hurt itself with five turnovers, including four lost fumbles. The biggest came in the waning moments of the first half. The Jaguars, then down 21-7, had just forced a Union punt. But Westmoore senior Mykel Patterson-McDonald – who’s committed to Oklahoma – made an ill-advised attempt to field the bouncing ball and muffed it.

Ashton Fowler recovered for Union at the Westmoore 11 and on the next play, Reisig found a wide-open McQueen in the end zone 49 seconds before halftime, pushing the Redhawks’ lead to 28-7. Union dominated in the second half, with Reisig connecting on touchdown passes with Danzy (11 yards), Carrasco (40 yards) and Jones (61 yards).

Westmoore’s feisty defense held its own early and stopped Union on downs at the Westmoore 21. But on Union’s next possession, the Redhawks ran the football on nine of 10 plays and scored on a 1-yard run by Schelling, a transfer from Jenks, seven minutes into the game.

The Redhawks didn’t score again until 8:55 was left in the second quarter, finishing a 64-yard drive with a 4-yard run by Reisig. After a short Westmoore punt gave Union possession at the Jaguars’ 22, Reisig hit aldridge on a 10-yard touchdown pass, with Jake Scarbrough’s conversion kick extending his team’s lead to 21-0.

The 58-yard run by Graham Jr. (himself a transfer, from Oklahoma City Southeast) led to his 1-yard scoring run with 2:43 left.

Union 7 – 21 – 14 – 7 — 49

Westmoore 0 – 7 – 0 – 0 — 7

—U – Schelling 1 run (Scarbrough kick)

—U – Reisig 4 run (Scarbrough kick)

—U – Baldridge 10 pass from Reisig (Scarbrough kick)

—W – M. Graham 1 run (Wehba kick)

—U – McQueen 11 pass from Reisig (Scarbrough kick)

—U – Danzy 11 pass from Reisig (Scarbrough kick)

—U – Carrasco 40 pass from Reisig (Scarbrough kick)

—U – G. Jones 61 pass from Reisig (Lee kick)

—TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs—U 22, W 17; Rushes-Yards—U 30-145, W 34-96; Comp-Att-Int—U 27-34-0, W 12-30-1. Passing Yards—U 322, W 1145. Fumbles-Lost—U 1-1, W 6-4. Penalty Yards—U 14-95, W 4-36. Total Yards—U 467, W 241. Punts-Avg.—U 1-51, W 5-21.2.