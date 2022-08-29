Union-Broken Arrow, Owasso-Jenks are Week 1 rematches of recent playoff games

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. Class 6AI:

No. 2 Union (1-0) at

No. 6 Broken Arrow (0-1)The outlook: A rematch of Union’s 17-14 win in last year’s semifinals. Union has won three in a row in the rivalry after Broken Arrow reeled off four consecutive victories.

Key players: Running backs DJ McKinney of Union, and Nate Jones and Kaibre Harris of Broken Arrow. McKinney scored four touchdowns in last week’s 57-10 win over Westmoore — three came on eight carries as he rushed for 115 yards. Harris had seven rushes for 112 yards and three TDs while Jones had 17 carries for 105 yards in a 56-46 loss at Bentonville (Arkansas). Broken Arrow racked up 595 yards. Another player to watch is Union receiver Jino Boyd, who had the winning TD catch in last year’s semifinals.

Notable: Union edged Bentonville 27-24 in overtime in the preseason. … Broken Arrow head coach Josh Blankenship is a former Union All-State quarterback and assistant.

Series history: Two of the last three meetings have been in the playoffs — both won by Union. From 1990-2017, Union went 36-1 against the Tigers. Broken Arrow scored only 14 points in each of its regular-season wins over Union in 2019 and ‘20. Union won last year’s Week 1 matchup, 38-28.

2. Class 6AI: No. 7 Owasso (0-1) at No. 3 Jenks (1-0)

When: 7:35 p.m. Friday

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

The outlook: These teams have combined to win the past three 6AI state titles and four of the past five. This could be a low-scoring game, such as Owasso’s 14-6 win over Jenks in the 2019 state final, as both teams have notable offensive players sidelined.

Key players: Owasso’s Anthony Hills has the potential to be a big-play receiver as he showed with a TD catch in last week’s 49-14 loss to Bixby. Hills will need to step up after Cole Adams’ injury. Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham passed for 304 yards against Bixby, but also gave up a Pick-6. Jenks won 13-10 last week against Edmond Santa Fe on Cole Whittington’s 21-yard interception return TD. With Jenks’ Jaiden Carroll sidelined after being ejected from last week’s game, look for more carries for Houston commit Jalyn Stanford and Jordan Schelling, who combined for 107 yards on 15 rushes last week. Owasso gave up 232 rushing yards last week.

Notable: Jenks coach Keith Riggs is an Owasso graduate and joined the Rams Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.

Series history: These teams are meeting for the first time since Jenks’ 39-15 victory in the 2020 semifinals ended Owasso’s 24-game winning streak. Jenks leads the series 52-15. The teams have not met in the regular season since Owasso’s 48-10 win in 2017 in Bill Blankenship’s debut as the Rams’ head coach.

3. 5A No. 3 Coweta (1-0) at 4A No. 3 Wagoner (0-0)

The outlook: For the second year in a row, Coweta is considered the favorite in this rivalry that Wagoner dominated for a decade. Just as was the case before Coweta’s 37-13 win last year, it doesn’t hurt the Tigers that they already have played a game while this is Wagoner’s opener. Coweta made a huge statement with last week’s 44-14 win over 5A powerhouse MWC Carl Albert.

Key players: Coweta’s Mason Ford is one of the top 25 players in the state. He scored on an 89-yard kickoff return last week and also had six receptions. His quarterback Carson Laverty completed 16-of-22 passes as he accounted for 247 yards and two TDs last week. Wagoner QB/safety Gabe Rodriguez accounted for 2,326 yards and 26 TDs last year, and had 108 tackles.

Series history: Wagoner won eight in a row in the series, including 28-0 in 2020, before last year’s game. These schools have been meeting since at least the early 1920s.

4. 2A No. 3 Rejoice Christian (1-0) at 3A No. 5 Cascia Hall (1-0)

The outlook: This matchup has a chance to be a thriller as their first meeting was in 2020 — Cascia held on for a 28-26 win as it stopped a 2-point conversion with 45 seconds left.

Key players: Rejoice quarterback Chance Wilson accounted for 465 yards and six TDs in a 49-13 win at defending Class A champion Cashion last week. In ‘20 against Cascia, Wilson accounted for 415 yards and four TDs. Jay Miller caught 12 of Wilson’s passes for 183 yards and two TDs in that game. For Cascia, Cooper Lai completed 10-of-12 passes for 128 yards in last week’s 26-21 win at Victory Christian. Cascia’s Jayce Ward had 20 carries for 93 yards and three TDs. Baxter Robertson, who had the winning TD against Rejoice in ‘20, had six receptions for 77 yards. Look for Cascia to try to shorten the game with its ground attack to keep the ball away from Rejoice’s explosive offense.

Quotable: “Cascia is a storied program and it’s our first time into the heart of Tulsa for a game in the regular season,” Rejoice coach Brent Marley said.

5. 5A No. 4 Del City (1-0) at 6AII No. 4 B.T. Washington (0-1)

The outlook: Del City is coming off a 38-34 win over 6A No. 3 Choctaw while Washington lost 28-7 at Bentonville (Arkansas) West.

Key matchup: Del City’s Kanijal Thomas against BTW’s Micah Tease — both are standout receivers/defensive backs. Thomas had five catches for 167 yards and three TDs last week, and on defense had eight tackles and an interception. Tease had six catches for 93 yards.

Series history: BTW won 39-26 last year and 15-13 in 2020. Del City won 33-7 in the 2019 6AII quarterfinals and BTW won 27-8 in the ‘18 quarterfinals.







Best of the rest

3A No. 8 Bristow (0-0) at 4A No. 4 Cushing (0-0): The Purple Pirates look to avenge Cushing’s 35-26 win last year.

6AI No. 1 Bixby (1-0) at Springdale Har-Ber (0-1): Bixby plays an Arkansas opponent for the first time during its winning streak, now at 50 games. Har-Ber lost 28-7 to Owasso in the preseason and 48-26 to Little Rock Parkview in last week’s opener.

Class A No. 3 Cashion (0-1) at 2A No. 9 Pawhuska (1-0): The host Huskies look to avenge close losses to Cashion in the Class A state semifinals the past two years.

Cleveland (0-1) at Hominy (1-0) (Thursday): The 100th meeting in the state’s longest running rivalry. Hominy won 38-29 last year after Cleveland prevailed 34-6 in 2020.

5A No. 1 McAlester (0-0) vs. Scotlandville, La. (0-0) at Shreveport (11 a.m., Saturday): The opener on the second day of the Battle on the Border Showcase.

4A: No. 10 Oologah (1-0) at 5A No. 5 Collinsville (0-0): Collinsville won 53-20 last year and 34-23 in 2020 after Oologah triumphed 13-12 in ‘19..

6AII: Putnam City (0-1) at No. 7 Muskogee (1-0): The Roughers open up their new stadium.