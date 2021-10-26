Union Athletic Department honoring "Doc" Blevins and Jim and Liz Beeman

The Union Athletic Department will be celebrating the lives of some very important people Friday in pre-game festivities for the Union-Southmoore football game.

The radio booth in the press box of newly renovated Union Tuttle Stadium will be dedicated to the late Gary “Doc” Blevins. He sponsored Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapters at the school for 40 years and was instrumental in the advent of radio broadcasts of Union football games.

In 1990, Blevins negotiated a contract with KXOJ radio to broadcast Union games and served as play-by-play voice. Later, and for many years, he served as sideline reporter for KRMG broadcasts of games.

Blevins began announcing Union athletic events in 1978. His PA duties included stints in baseball, basketball, football, softball, volleyball and wrestling. In 2016, he was inducted into the Union Athletic Department Hall of Fame.

Also before the Union-Southmoore game, the public address booth will be dedicated in honor of the late Jim and Liz Beeman. Jim Beeman worked as football PA announcer for 23 years with Liz alongside as PA spotter during the same time.