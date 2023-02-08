OKLAHOMA CITY -- For at least the next five seasons, all of the 11-man state high school championship football games will remain at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

During its monthly board meeting Wednesday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association approved UCO as the host through 2027. UCO has hosted the 11-man football finals since 2019.

After the OSSAA's four-year contract with UCO expired following last year's finals, bid applications were sent to nine institutions that have hosted championship games or had shown interest in hosting -- Union High School, the Moore Public Schools, OU, Oklahoma State, the University of Tulsa, UCO, East Central University in Ada, Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva and Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. OSU withdrew from the process because of an upcoming renovation of Boone Pickens Stadium.