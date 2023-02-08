John Tranchina
Tulsa World
OKLAHOMA CITY -- For at least the next five seasons, all of the 11-man state high school championship football games will remain at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
During its monthly board meeting Wednesday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association approved UCO as the host through 2027. UCO has hosted the 11-man football finals since 2019.
After the OSSAA's four-year contract with UCO expired following last year's finals, bid applications were sent to nine institutions that have hosted championship games or had shown interest in hosting -- Union High School, the Moore Public Schools, OU, Oklahoma State, the University of Tulsa, UCO, East Central University in Ada, Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva and Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. OSU withdrew from the process because of an upcoming renovation of Boone Pickens Stadium.
December 2022 photos: Bixby routs Owasso for Class 6AI state title, 69-6
PREP FOOTBALL
Bixby tight end Luke Hasz is pictured during the Spartans’ Class 6AI championship win over Owasso. For that game, played on Dec. 2 in Edmond, there was a crowd of 7,800. When the same teams opened the regular season with an Aug. 25 clash at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium, the attendance was 21,500.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Connor Kirby of Bixby runs the ball against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OWASSO FOOTBALL
With a 54-yard TD sprint, quarterback Mason Willingham accounted for Owasso’s only points in a 69-6 championship-game loss to Bixby on Friday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
BIXBY FOOTBALL
During Bixby’s 69-6 victory over Owasso on Friday, Connor Kirby passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Connor Kirby runs for a touchdown against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Connor Kirby runs for a touchdown against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Luke Hasz runs after catching a pass against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Mason Willingham of Owasso runs the ball against Bixby in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Cale Fugate makes a touchdown catch against Jake Adams of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Kordell Gouldsby runs the ball under pressure from Tyler Frankenfield of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Kordell Gouldsby runs the ball under pressure from Jaylen Jones of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
BIXBY FOOTBALL
Bixby's Brenden Burns and teammates hoist the Class 6AI championship trophy after defeating Owasso 69-6 last week in Edmond. In eight of the last nine seasons, the Spartan program won a state title.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby celebrates after defeating Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Jakeb Snyder runs the ball under pressure from Larret Brown of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Luke Hasz makes a touchdown catch against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Jakeb Snyder runs the ball under pressure from Larret Brown of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Jersey Robb runs the ball under pressure from Larret Brown of Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby coach Loren Montgomery shakes hands with Owasso coach Bill Blankenship after their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Owasso prepares to take the field against Bixby in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Christian Kaiser runs the ball for a touchdown against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
The Bixby student section cheers against Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PREP FOOTBALL
Bixby is unbeaten in championship games played at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium. Spartan players are pictured after their Class 6AI victory over Owasso on Dec. 2. In Class 6AII, Bixby was the championship-game winner over Stillwater in 2019, over Choctaw in 2020 and over Deer Creek in 2021.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby vs. Owasso
Bixby's Sam McCormick kisses the state championship trophy after defeating Owasso in their 6AI state championship football game at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Edmond, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
