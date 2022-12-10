Turnovers, penalties prove costly for Gore in Class A state championship loss

EDMOND — One yard stood between Fairview and a state championship.

On fourth-and-1 from Gore’s 17-yard line, Yellowjackets coach Robert Bernard opted to keep his offense on the field instead of attempting a field goal. Up by four with less than two minutes remaining, a first down would secure the state championship for Fairview.

So Fairview, as it had done all night, turned to running back Blake Perez. And on a delayed handoff, Perez pushed his way forward for one yard. After the referees conferenced at the 16-yard line momentarily, the first-down signal sent the Fairview sideline into a frenzy.

And after a quick kneel-down in victory formation at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, the Yellowjackets claimed the Class A state championship with a 32-28 win against Gore.

Turnovers were the story of the first half, with the Yellowjackets fumbling three times and the Pirates twice.

After Gore quarterback Noah Cooper scored on a 17-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, Hunter McGee — Gore’s 5-foot-10 defensive back — stripped the ball out of the hands of Fairview’s Bryce Ramay on the kickoff to regain possession for the Pirates at Fairview’s 33-yard line.

But Gore couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, with the drive ending on a missed 25-yard field goal.

The Yellowjackets recovered their other two fumbles, despite some controversy. On Fairview's first drive of the game, the ball popped out but the runner was ruled down by contact.

The other was swiftly scooped up by the center.

Gore’s turnovers proved more costly.

On the first play of the second quarter, Fairview's Jax Bernard punted the ball 42 yards to Gore’s return man Jackson Duke. The ball slipped between Duke’s fingers, recovered by Fairview’s Kaleb Outhier inside the red zone.

Bernard delivered a 16-yard touchdown pass to Austin Houk to tie the game at 14 on the first play of the drive.

Then, with a minute before halftime, Cooper fumbled deep inside the red zone, thwarting any chance of Gore taking a lead into the intermission.

“We should have made plays,” Gore coach Brandon Tyler said. “We had a chance to score right there on the turnover to make it 21-7, had a chance to go in there before halftime, had a chance there, but every time we got a stop the referees bailed them out.”

The Pirates would be flagged eight times in the game, the two most costly being a pair of pass interference penalties on fourth-down attempts by Fairview.

The Pirates would fumble again on special teams in the third quarter. After Perez scored his first touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run, the ensuing kickoff was fumbled by Gore’s Liam Edwards and recovered by Fairview’s Mikka Wheeler.

"It shows on the scoreboard," Cooper said of the turnover battle. "It happens, they're a good team and they just pulled it off. It was a helluva fight."

The Yellowjackets would march down the field, but an impressive goal line stand by Gore’s defense would keep its deficit at three. On a 99-yard drive, the Pirates would take back the lead with nine minutes left in the game.

The Pirates were without star running back Gunner Dozier for most of the game. After suffering a left wrist injury, Dozier was used sparingly. The 1,700-yard rusher finished with nine carries for 61 yards, his biggest run being a 54-yarder on Gore's first touchdown.

"Every time I got hit it went numb, and I don't want to make an excuse for myself," Dozier said. "It's the cards I got dealt I guess."

FAIRVIEW 32, GORE 28

Fairview;7;10;7;8; – ;32

Gore;14;0;7;7; – ;28

First quarter

FAI – Jax Bernard 14 run (Bernard kick), 6:22

GOR – Gunner Dozier 54 run (Christian O’Connor kick), 5:32

GOR – Noah Cooper 17 run (O’Connor kick), 2:16

Second quarter

FAI – Austin Houk 16 pass from Bernard (Bernard kick), 11:43

FAI – Bernard 19 field goal, 3:26

Third quarter

GOR – Wyatt Marrel 16 pass from Cooper (O’Connor kick), 9:41

FAI – Blake Perez 2 run (Bernard kick), 6:56

Fourth quarter

GOR – Dayne Perryman 4 pass from Cooper (O’Connor kick), 9:10

FAI – Perez 14 run (Perez 2 run), 6:52

TEAM STATISTICS

;FAI;GOR

First downs;20;16

Total Net Yards;329;338

Rushes-yards;44-201;35-178

Passing;128;160

Punt Returns;0-0;1-0

Kickoff Returns;6-223;5-194

Interceptions Ret;0-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;13-25-1;12-18-0

Punts; 2-72;2-90

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;3-3

Penalties-Yards;3-26;8-64

Time of Possession;24:19;23:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Fairview, Blake Perez 36-166, Jax Bernard 7-41, TEAM 1-minus 6. Gore, Noah Cooper 21-90, Gunner Dozier 9-61, Jackson Duke 5-27

RECEIVING: Fairview, Reed Martens 6-59, Isaiah Burris 3-48, Brant Strader 3-5, Austin Houk 1-16. Gore, Liam Edwards 3-59, Blue Steward 3-44, Ben Kirkpatrick, Wyatt Marrel 1-16, Journey Shells 1-13, Dayne Perryman 1-4.

PASSING: Fairview, Bernard 13-25-1. Gore, Cooper 12-18-0