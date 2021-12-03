Turning back the clock: Jenks, Union set for 6AI title showdown

Jenks is in the state final for the fourth consecutive year, but Union hasn't been since 2017 and its last state title was in '16.

"It really feels like it's been a while," Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. "There's definitely a sense of accomplishment, we always have that expectation here and not to meet that expectation the last three years was pretty disappointing, but it's definitely rewarding to get to this moment."

Fridrich is in his 15th season as Union's head coach and this will be his 10th championship game during that span. His first four years at Union's helm ended with a title game against Jenks -- winning the last three of those. Union's last title game win over Jenks was in 2010.

"Seems like a long time since we’ve had this great matchup for the championship," Fridrich said.

Keith Riggs is in his fourth state final in four years as Jenks' head coach. He was a part of many Jenks-Union finals during 15 seasons as an assistant coach on Allan Trimble's staff. In his first year as head coach, Jenks eliminated Union on a final-play touchdown in the semifinals -- their most recent postseason meeting.