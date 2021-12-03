Turning back the clock: Jenks, Union set for 6AI title showdown

Jenks' versatile senior Glenny Jones has been thinking about playing Union for a state championship ever since he was 4- or 5-years old.
Jones' older brother, Cory, was a Trojans standout running back from 2007-09. And their cousin, Kejuan, had the Trojans' iconic winning TD against Union in their 2000 regular-season meeting.
"I remember going to OSU, watching him (Cory), and it was amazing to see everyone come out to the game," Glenny Jones said.
Earlier this season, Glenny, a receiver/cornerback, produced his own big moments in the Backyard Bowl rivalry with a key fumble recovery and three receptions in Jenks' 22-0 win.
But the stakes will be much higher Saturday when the defending state champion/top-ranked Trojans (11-1) face the No. 2 Redhawks (11-1) in the Class 6AI state title game at 1 p.m. at Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
From the last couple years of the 20th century through the middle of the last decade, Jenks and Union emerged as one of the country's top football rivalries, drawing national media coverage and huge crowds, including more than 40,000 for the 1999 title game. During a 17-year stretch from 1998-2014, the teams played 10 times for the gold ball of the state's largest classification.
But since '14, the emergence of Broken Arrow and Owasso as perennial state title contenders interrupted the run of Jenks-Union finals although the programs have extended the streak to 26 years in a row that at least one of them has reached the championship game.
Jenks is in the state final for the fourth consecutive year, but Union hasn't been since 2017 and its last state title was in '16.
"It really feels like it's been a while," Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. "There's definitely a sense of accomplishment, we always have that expectation here and not to meet that expectation the last three years was pretty disappointing, but it's definitely rewarding to get to this moment."
Fridrich is in his 15th season as Union's head coach and this will be his 10th championship game during that span. His first four years at Union's helm ended with a title game against Jenks -- winning the last three of those. Union's last title game win over Jenks was in 2010.
"Seems like a long time since we’ve had this great matchup for the championship," Fridrich said.
Keith Riggs is in his fourth state final in four years as Jenks' head coach. He was a part of many Jenks-Union finals during 15 seasons as an assistant coach on Allan Trimble's staff. In his first year as head coach, Jenks eliminated Union on a final-play touchdown in the semifinals -- their most recent postseason meeting.
"There have been a lot of big playoff games between Jenks and Union," Riggs said. "Ultimately if you're playing the last game it doesn’t matter who you are playing against, you're thankful opportunity to play for a championship.
"But I think it's kind of fun to be Jenks-Union again. It's been a little while."
Seven of the previous 10 Jenks-Union finals were played at Tulsa's H.A. Chapman Stadium and the other three were at Oklahoma State. This will be their first meeting at UCO, which is in the second year of a three-year contract with the OSSAA to host all the 11-man finals.
"I'd play in the parking lot if I knew we would be there," Fridrich said.
Riggs added, "If you're in the game, you don’t mind where you play."
Jenks defensive lineman AJ Brown remembers attending Jenks-Union finals.
"It was a crazy atmosphere," Brown said. "It brings (the rivalry) to another level."
Union quarterback Rovaughn Banks was a fan at some of his school's past title games, but didn't attend any 6AI finals in recent years.
"I didn’t want to go to it until I was playing in it," Banks said. "It means more because it’s against Jenks – and they beat us in the regular season, that was a wake-up call for us, so it's now time for us to get them back."