Tulsa World Fall Photo Day set for Aug. 18 at Memorial High School

Athletes will be asked to complete an information card and have head-shot photos taken that are important in the World’s coverage of high school athletics throughout the year.
Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are encouraged to attend the Tulsa World’s annual Fall Sports Photo Day, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Memorial Veterans Arena (5840 S. Hudson Ave.).
Coaches from football, volleyball, softball and cross country and other fall sports are invited to bring their top five-to-eight athletes.
They will be asked to complete an information card and have head-shot photos taken that are important in the World’s coverage of high school athletics throughout the year. That process usually takes each team about 30-45 minutes.
Most athletes wear their jerseys or warmups for the photos, but regular school nonathletic attire also is appropriate.
For information, contact Barry Lewis at
barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.
All-World Preseason Football 2021: Meet the top-10 offensive linemen, then cast your vote
1. Will Thomas, Union
Union ¦ 6-6 ¦ 297 ¦ Sr.
An All-World first team selection last year as he helped Union reach the Class 6AI semifinals. Also was selected to the World's All-State second team. Union coach Kirk Fridrich said, "He had a really good offseason, gained a lot of strength and mobility, was good in the weight room. He is very aggressive and plays with a lot of passion on Friday night."
Photo by TANNER LAWS/Tulsa World
2. Davis Dotson, Berryhill
Berryhill ¦ 6-6 ¦ 290 ¦ Sr.
Starter on both sides of the line. Had 24 tackles last season. Produced five tackles and a sack in a 3A first-round playoff win at Seminole. Offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, New Mexico, UNLV and Syracuse. Also basketball standout for Chiefs.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
3. Milton White, Jenks
Jenks ¦ 5-11 ¦ 306 ¦ Jr.
Combined with Oklahoma State signee Logan Nobles on the left side of the line to help power the Trojans offense en route to the 6AI state title last year. Jenks coach Keith Riggs said, "Milton had a great sophomore year on the offensive line and we would love to get him to a point where he can help a little on defense as well. Very explosive on both sides of the ball. He's got quite a punch coming off the line."
Courtesy photo
4. Cash Hudson, Bishop Kelley
Bishop Kelley ¦ 6-3 ¦ 285 ¦ Sr.
Helped the Comets reach the 5A quarterfinals last season. Kelley coach JJ Tappana said, "He is a three-year starter at center for us and and might be better on the defensive line. He is a very strong guy in the weight room (600-pound squat) and a great person off the field. Our expectations of him are very high."
Courtesy photo
5. Ridge Brewington, Bartlesville
Bartlesville ¦ 6-3 ¦ 285 ¦ Sr.
Air Force commit is a four-year starter and an impact player on both sides of the line. Bruins coach Jason Sport said, "He's a leader, a big physical kid with a big body."
Courtesy photo
6. Cody Paschall, Bixby
Bixby ¦ 6-2 ¦ 240 ¦ Sr.
Was a starter at center on the Spartans' 6AII state champions in 2019 and '20. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said, "Cody will be a three-year starter for us. He is on our leadership council and leads by example. He has been one of the most consistent leaders in our program over the last five years."
Courtesy photo
7. Cannon Howard, Collinsville
Collinsville ¦ 6-2 ¦ 280 ¦ Sr.
Helped pave the way for the 11-1 Cardinals to average 48.6 points in 2020. Coach Kevin Jones said, "He's a road grader up front. His favorite player (Quenton Nelson) is the meanest player on the (Indianapolis) Colts offensive line and that's Cannon, and what's awesome is when he's not on the turf he is an awesome young man, but knows how to flip the switch when he goes on the field and takes pride in being nasty."
Courtesy photo
8. Levi Dunsmore, Bixby
Bixby ¦ 6-1 ¦ 265 ¦ Sr.
In 2020, had a strong postseason at left guard to help the Spartans win the 6AII state title. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said, "Levi really started to come into his own during last year's playoff run. He has had a great summer. Levi has gotten bigger and stronger, and we expect him to have a great season."
Courtesy photo
9. Kaden Stanton, Beggs
Beggs ¦ 6-6 ¦ 320 ¦ Jr.
A starter on Beggs' Class 2A semifinalists last year. Beggs coach David Tenison said, "He's athletic, he's pretty strong and a two-year starter on the (3A runner-up) basketball team as well. So for a big man he moves really well, he's got a lot of agility, really good hips and good feet."
Courtesy photo
10. Maddox Gilkey, Bartlesville
Bartlesville ¦ 6-4 ¦ 275 ¦ Jr.
A two-year starter who has been known previously as Maddox Perrier. Bruins coach Jason Sport said, "Maddox is a physical kid, with a big body. He has a Division-I frame."
Courtesy photo
Digital Editor's Offer: $1 for six months
Get six months for $1. Subscribe today in less than a minute:
Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!