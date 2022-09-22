Tulsa-area district races to watch

Games take on more meaning this week as most teams start their district schedules. These are the matchups that ultimately determine playoff qualifiers and seedings when the postseason arrives Nov. 11. Below are five of the more intriguing district races involving area teams.

6AI-1

There are no pushovers in this district. The only team that ended the preseason without a win was Broken Arrow. For the first time, a 6AI district has three area teams as Bixby joins Broken Arrow and Jenks. Moore (3-0) missed the playoffs last year with a 7-3 record, but that won't happen this year as each 6A district adds two playoff teams to give them six each. The top two finishers in each 6A district receive a bye directly into the quarterfinals. The district title will likely be decided when No. 3 Jenks (2-1) visits No. 1 Bixby (3-0). Norman North (2-1) and Enid (2-1) had some impressive moments during the non-district schedule.

6AII-1

Bixby's departure to 6AI after winning four consecutive district and state titles leaves this district and classification wide open. Top-ranked Stillwater (3-0) appears to be the favorite. Friday's Muskogee (3-0) at Sand Springs (2-1) matchup will give the winner an inside track to at least a top-3 finish in the district. Booker T. Washington (1-2), ranked No. 1 in the preseason, has been a mystery team so far, as its potentially explosive offense struggled in the first two games. Stillwater at BTW will be an intriguing matchup next week. Putnam West (2-1) and Bartlesville (1-2) are improved, and Tahlequah (1-2) makes the jump from 5A.

5A-3

Three of the top four teams in 5A — No. 1 McAlester (3-0), No. 3 Coweta (3-0) and No. 4 Del City (3-0) are in this district. Glenpool (2-1) and Sapulpa (2-1) will likely battle for the other playoff berth, which may be decided when they meet Oct. 13 at Sapulpa. McAlester travels to Del City next week. Coweta hosts McAlester on Oct. 6 and visits Del City on Oct. 28. Del City has posted impressive wins over 6AII powers Choctaw and Booker T. Washington. Coweta has victories over perennial powers MWC Carl Albert (5A) and Wagoner (4A).

4A-3

Defending champion Grove moved up to 5A and Bristow dropped to 3A, but Wagoner's path to a ninth district title in 10 years won't be easy as top-ranked Cushing (3-0) joins 4A-3. Wagoner (1-2) at Cushing will likely decide the district title on Oct. 7. There should be an interesting scramble for the other two playoff spots, likely involving improved Miami (2-1), Oologah (1-2) and Skiatook (1-2). Oologah visits Skiatook on Oct. 13 and hosts Miami on Oct. 21. Miami travels to Skiatook on Oct. 7.

3A-4

Central starts 3-0 for the second year in a row, but last year missed the playoffs despite going 6-4 overall. The road to the postseason again won't be easy this year in a district with perennial playoff teams Verdigris (3-0), Cascia Hall (2-1), Bristow (1-2) and two-time defending state champion Holland Hall (0-3). Central's games Friday at top-ranked Verdigris and next week against Cascia Hall will be a great measuring stick for the Braves. Cascia Hall at Verdigris could decide the district title on Oct. 13. Verdigris at Holland Hall next week will be a rematch of last year's semifinals.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World