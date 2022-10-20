Trojans set school record in dominating 90-9 win against Southmoore

JENKS — A cold breeze billowed through Allan Trimble Stadium as Delmar Gray spiked the football inside the end zone.

Seven minutes still remained in the ball game. The majority of the Jenks players on the field were third-stringers. But, after being stymied from the end zone five consecutive plays, Gray finally broke through.

His celebration cost the Trojans a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but at this point, the game had been decided. The ensuing extra point attempt sliced through the October air, serving as an exclamation point on the Trojans’ night.

90-9.

On a Thursday night where festivities opened with the Trojans celebrating more than two dozen seniors, a 90-9 romping of Southmoore bookended the celebration with an emphatic and historic win.

“We were very opportunistic,” said Jenks coach Keith Riggs. “We’ve missed some opportunities at times the past few games, so I’m really happy with our play.”

Those opportunities came early for the Trojans, who claimed a 35-0 lead less than four minutes into the first quarter. On the first four offensive snaps for Jenks (6-2 overall, 4-1 Class 6AI-1), running back Jaiden Carroll found the end zone twice, and wide receiver Ayden Christiansen once.

Ty Walls — who finished the night as Jenks’ leading receiver with 114 yards — intercepted Southmoore (1-7, 0-5) quarterback Brodie Sanchez for a 21-yard touchdown to fortify the lead.

“Throw Ty the ball, give him the ball, he’s going to play his heart out,” said senior QB Ike Owens, who finished the night with 242 passing yards and four touchdowns. “Every time the ball is in his hands he’s going to do something special.”

The 90 points are a historic number for the Trojans. It sets the record for most single-game points scored by Jenks in the modern era, which started in 1944.

Riggs and Walls can’t think of a time where they’d witnessed in-person a team score this many, let alone come close to 90.

“I know Bixby put up 80, but I didn’t watch that game,” Walls said. “It just felt good to see a bunch of guys that usually don’t get in games to get out there and make some plays.”

The Trojans went to the bench early, steadily substituting second-stringers for starters. By the time the night ended, six different Jenks players rushed the ball and two took snaps at quarterback.

After Owens’ night ended early in the third, Riggs opted for Simian Gilkey, a move-in from Union who’s been with the program for roughly a month.

He finished with two completions for 12 yards and two rushes for 18 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown.

“He’s a very athletic young man,” Riggs said. “We’re working on some packages for him to take advantage of his strengths, but it was really good to see him out there.”

Late in the third quarter, Gilkey was supposed to hand the ball off, but after the play busted, he tucked the ball into his elbow and diced through the defensive line, stiff arming a defender and leaping over another for his lone touchdown of the night.

“To see him make a play like that on a new team, and have that confidence to do what he did, it was a cool moment for him,” Walls said.

JENKS 90, SOUTHMOORE 9

Southmoore;0;6;3;0;—;9

Jenks;42;21;20;7;—;90

JEN – Carroll 38 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

JEN – Carroll 38 run (Pursell kick)

JEN – Christiansen 29 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

JEN – Owens 1 run (Pursell kick)

JEN – Walls 21 interception return (Pursell kick)

JEN – Stanford 8 run (Pursell kick)

SOU – Mason 7 pass from Campbell (kick failed)

JEN – Carroll 20 run (Pursell kick)

SOU – Overton 24 field goal

JEN – Stanford 13 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

JEN – Christiansen 23 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

JEN – Carrasco 27 run (Pursell kick)

JEN – Gilkey 9 run (Pursell kick)

JEN – Suchy 7o interception return (kick failed)

JEN – Gray 2 run (Foreman kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – SOU 16, JEN 20; Rushes-Yards – SOU 24-92, JEN 32-303; Comp-Att-Int – SOU 19-36-4, JEN 14-19-0. Passing Yards – SOU 157, JEN 254. Fumbles-Lost OWA 0-0, JEN 0-0. Penalty Yards – SOU 5-45, JEN 10-103. Total Yards – SOU 249, JEN 557. Punts-Avg. – OWA 3-28.0, JEN 0-0